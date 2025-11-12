The ultimate wedding makeup guide for grooms

Gone are the days when wedding preparation for the groom only involved a haircut and a perfectly pressed suit. Today's weddings are highly documented events—from candid photography to cinematic videos—and the spotlight is equally on the groom. The trend of groom's makeup is rapidly rising, not for a dramatic transformation, but for a subtle, essential enhancement that ensures the groom looks his absolute best and complements his stunning bride. Here's a list of dos and don'ts to follow while getting your make done, dear men. A representational image of a model dressed as a groom in JJ Valaya

Dos Sculpt subtly: If you choose to contour or bronze, use a cream or powder product that is only 1-2 shades darker than your skin tone. Apply a small amount under the cheekbones and along the jawline for natural definition.

Groom your brows: Comb your eyebrows and lightly fill in any sparse areas with a brow pencil that matches your natural hair color. Tidy brows frame the face well.

Define your eyes: A touch of clear or black waterproof mascara can define your lashes, making your eyes look more open without looking like you're wearing eye makeup.

Use lip balm: Finish with a plain or lightly tinted lip balm to ensure your lips are hydrated, soft, and healthy-looking.

Use setting spray: A final mist of setting spray will fuse all the layers of makeup, remove any powdery look, and ensure your groom's look lasts through the ceremony and reception.

Don'ts Over-sculpt: Harsh, dark contouring lines are an absolute no. The definition should be so subtle it’s barely noticeable in person.

Over-fill brows: The look should be well-groomed, not dramatically drawn on. Focus on filling gaps, not changing the shape drastically.

Shimmer or glitter: Shimmery bronzers or highlighters can look unnatural on male skin. Stick to matte or satin-finish products.

Forget your ears: If you're wearing base makeup, quickly run a damp sponge over your ears and neck to ensure an even tone across your face and neck.

Don't wait until the last minute: Schedule a trial makeup session if you are hiring a professional, or practice your routine a few times beforehand if you're doing it yourself.