Thinking of cutting your hair short this season? This is your sign

If you’ve been thinking about cutting your hair short, consider this your sign. From Aneet Padda’s soft, shoulder-grazing bob to Diana Penty’s long fringe-led cut and Zendaya’s textured bixie, shorter lengths are taking over this season with a fresh, modern appeal. The shift isn’t just about beating the heat but it’s about embracing styles that feel lighter, easier and more personal. (L-R) Aneet Padda embraces a shoulder-length bob, Penelope D'Cruz flaunts a boyfriend bob Why is it a seasonal favourite The urge to chop off your hair keeps crawling back and it’s not hard to see why. “Short hair is one of the most popular haircut trends in summer — not just for style, but for comfort. Lighter, breezier, and easier to manage, shorter cuts offer instant relief from the heat. They’re also popular because they don’t require much time in styling,” says Rajesh Ganger, senior salon director, BBlunt Salon, Mumbai.

Beyond comfort, the shift is also about cultural influence. Hair expert Harveen Kathuria adds, “Short hairstyles work well with modern wardrobes such as dresses and sharp co-ords. They also help highlight facial features like the jawline and cheekbones. Celebrity influence has played a significant role as well, encouraging more women to experiment with shorter lengths.”

What to ask for at the salon Before committing to the chop, clarity is key. “Always carry a reference image so your stylist understands the exact length, texture, and finish you want. If you don’t have a reference image, ask your hair expert to suggest options based on your hair quality and facial features. Hair density, texture, growth pattern, and face shape play a huge role in how a haircut looks according to your face type,” says Ganger.

Kathuria adds, “Clients should also discuss whether the style suits their lifestyle and if the look will remain similar after washing or require daily styling. It’s important because a salon finish may not be replicated every day. Ask your stylist to walk you through a simple routine you can manage yourself.” How to choose your perfect bob If you have an oval or heart-shaped face with slightly wavy hair, you can go for a modern bob

Boyfriend bob that has minimal layers goes well with oval and square faces that have naturally wavy hair

Structured bob with fringe suits longer or oval faces with straight to slightly wavy hair

For round and square faces with straight, wavy or lightly curly hair, lob can be the perfect choice

French bob also goes perfectly for oval and heart-shaped faces with straight or wavy hair

If you have an oval, heart-shaped or petite face, complemented with wavy or curly hair, you can also opt for a bixie Still undecided? Let AI be your stylist

You can also use AI to see which short haircut style suits you