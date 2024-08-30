Want to switch to organic makeup? Try this beetroot blush next time

Beauty enthusiasts are always on the next big thing. Be it organic beauty products or viral hacks to save the day. As shown by beauty content creator Derek Deng (@derekdengg), the new organic beauty hack to hit the 'gram is the best blush. Using a beetroot from your fruit vegetable basket for your face is the most organic way to go about as you glam up. Beetroot blush (Photos: Instagram )

Beetroot blush is the new organic way to get flushed cheeks(Photo: Instagram )

Take a beetroot from your vegetable basket from the fridge and peel it. Get ready to get flushed cheeks in the sustainable and organic way, sans chemicals.

Use the beetroot to dab it on the apple of your cheeks(Photo: Instagram)

Dab it on the apple of your cheeks and let the natural redness shine.

Use vaseline to make it last for longer(Photo: Instagram )

Apply vaseline and dab it so that it doesn't smudge and voila, you're left with naturally flushed cheeks.