Wired earphones are cool again… and honestly, it makes sense

We are in the age of hyper-digitisation, and all our lives are ruled by this in one way or another. However, slowly, people are now slipping back into old times, and one thing that is clearly making a comeback is wired earphones. From the explosion of declaring 2026 as the new 2016, it was no surprise that these cordless devices are now embraced by everyone. Hailey Bieber, Neha Sharma and Jacob Elordi rocking the latest trend of wearing wired earphones

Of course, no trend is complete without celebrity endorsements. Model Hailey Bieber touched down in Australia on Thursday, donning a pair of wired earphones. Meanwhile, a few days ago, actor Jacob Elordi also sported them. Closer home, the trend has hit the cord with actors Neha Sharma and Tiger Shroff as well.

Much of this comeback has been reportedly noticed and celebrated on Instagram by Shelby Hull, who runs the popular account ‘‘wired it girl”. She started the page in 2021, simply posting pictures of celebrities wearing wired earphones. Over time, the account grew into a style diary showing how something basic and old school suddenly feels cool again. There’s a nostalgic, throwback feeling attached to them, especially as Y2K fashion and early wired headphones accessories return. On Instagram alone, there are more than 4 million views on posts tagged #wiredearphones. Similarly, there are Reddit posts dedicated just to these earbuds where people have been questioning if they are any good.

Tech influencer Simanchal Dakua shares his two centson the benefits of choosing wired earphones over wireless ones. “They are easier to wear, offer superior, uninterrupted audio quality without battery concerns. All of these make them ideal for audiophiles and long listening sessions. They also provide a reliable, zero-latency, plug-and-play connection, often at a lower price point than wireless alternatives,” he adds.

Interestingly, they are also good for health. Urvashi Agarwal, an integrative health coach, gut expert and hormonal health specialist, reflected on the statement. “When you wear Bluetooth earphones, they are connected to your phone, and they emit radio frequency radiation. When these earphones are inside your ears, these radiations continuously reach your brain. Studies show that long-term exposure to these radiations can harm your brain tissue, which is very sensitive. If you wear these for a prolonged number of hours, and you know your usage is a lot, then I would suggest shifting back to wired earphones,” she said.

It has also hit the fashion fraternity, especially with the youngsters, where they look at it like a style statement in today’s time. Lifestyle influencer Srishti Garg agrees: “I personally have also gone back to using my wired earphones because I’m just really tired of all this like perfectly curated AI slop. Bringing all these things back, like the wired earphones and also digicams, feels so analogue and nostalgic. Because right now, with everything being so perfect with AI, people have stopped chasing perfection and are going after errors, whether it's through art, textiles or culture."

She also thinks that these earphones give you an edge, like “that mysterious mystical vibe like ‘Oh my go,d who’s that girl? She’s just so cool, and it makes you stand out.” She further says that even as a creator, when you use that mic which comes with the earphones, it is just so cool, highlighting that she has no words to describe it. “The kind of aura a person exudes whenever they are using that, it is just phenomenal to me,” she ends.