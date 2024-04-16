Y2K's favourite oval sunglasses make the perfect accessory this summer

Summer and sunglasses - they go hand in hand. And all the fashion girlies online are shading their eyes from the harsh sunlight by throwing on a pair of stylish oval sunnies. Spotted on models Nicola Peltz Beckham and Hailey Bieber to K-pop singer Jennie Kim and singer-actor Madison Beer, these Y2K wraparound glasses are celebrity-approved. Nicola Peltz Beckham with husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham(Instagram)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Model Hailey Bieber (Instagram)

They make for the perfect accessories when you go to the beach, like actor Lili Reinhart, who coordinated her crocket knit top with her olive green sunnies and cowboy hat. Nicola cosies up with her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, sporting her favourite black sunnies with a cropped black top and white micro-shorts. The model has been spotted re-wearing these same sunnies on several occasions, similar to Hailey, who even took inspiration from these sunnies for her collaboration with an eyewear brand last year.

Model Nicola Peltz Beckham with husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham(Instagram)

“A classic pair of oval shades complements every piece of clothing. They also suit most face shapes as the oval shares have gently curved frames and soft edges. These extraordinary structural benefits help balance the facial features of less geometrical faces and create a flattering look,” says Anshul Kanthaliya, CEO, Woggles.

Actor Sydney Sweeney (Instagram)

Looking casual chic in their jacketed look, actors Camila Mendes’ and Sydney Sweeney’s sunglasses are the perfect accessory to round up their looks. The actors also proved that sunglasses have now become a fashion statement instead of a necessity as they incorporated them into their individual looks.

Actor-model Madelyn Cline (Instagram)

On the other hand, actor-model Madelyn Cline gave biker chick vibes with black sunnies, and her leather-bandaged dress and gloves, as Beer accessorised her princess-core glittery white mini with a tiara.

Take your style to the next level

The shade of your sunglasses must complement your skin tone - darker colours suit those with light skin complexion and a lighter colour for dark skin tone,” shares Kanthaliya, adding, “For a chic sunglasses look, select the perfect size that will sit correctly on your face. Go with frames that are bold and are wider around the temples.”

K-pop singer Jennie Kim(Instagram)

For the perfect retro look, try and experiment with patterns and multi-colours. Layer your accessories and style lightweight scarves with these oval frames. Add a varsity jacket or an oversized leather jacket to complete the look.