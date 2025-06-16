Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Yes, bejewelled jeans are a thing again

ByNavya Sharma
Jun 16, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Embellished denim is trending again as designers revisit the Y2K-era sparkle with modern flair.

Who knew your pants could be the most extra thing in your closet? Channelling Y2K, embellished bottoms have unapologetically loud, main character energy. And fashion’s cool kids are all for it.

From runways to everyday street style, designers are reimagining classic jeans with a sparkling twist.
Designer Ritwik Khanna’s label Rkive City is reviving old denim with hand-applied gems and embroidery. “Embellished jeans feel like a natural revival, since they’re rooted in vintage but are reimagined through the lens of reclamation,” he says.

Even Mannat Sethi, co-founder of Grain, agrees. She “We’re bringing back mukaish badla, chikankari, and spill sequins, not as a trend, but as texture, memory, and movement. Embellishment here isn’t surface, it’s structure, story, and soul.”

Celebs are also putting their own twist to the trend. Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway were spotted in Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren creations, respectively. Closer home, actor Anushka Sharma had social media buzzing when she wore a glittery pair at the Indian Premier League final, while actor Aditi Rao Hydari showed up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival looking like a disco dream.

