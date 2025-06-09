Internet can't keep calm as Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to win the longest ever French Open final: ‘History made’

Social media was abuzz with emotion and admiration after Carlos Alcaraz scripted a sensational comeback to defeat world number one Jannik Sinner in the longest-ever French Open men’s singles final, in Paris on Sunday night. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who saved three match points en route to his victory, secured his fifth Grand Slam title in a five-set thriller that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning the French Open 2025

Users across platforms praised Carlos’ resilience, sportsmanship, and physical endurance, calling the match one of the greatest in modern tennis. Many highlighted the composure with which the Spaniard handled the pressure, especially as he clawed back from two sets down to eventually win 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2).

There was also an outpouring of support for Jannik, the 23-year-old Italian who came agonisingly close to victory. Social media users appreciated the intensity and spirit with which both players competed, making the final a showcase of high-calibre tennis.

A large number of fans noted the historical parallels between Carlos and his idol Rafael Nadal. Carlos himself pointed out the “coincidence” of winning his fifth Grand Slam at the same age Nadal did, calling it “destiny.”

"The coincidence of winning my fifth Grand Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal, I’m going to say that’s destiny. It is a stat that I’m going to keep for me forever, winning the fifth Grand Slam at the same time as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration. It’s a huge honour,” Carlos said of equalling Nadal’s tally of five major titles at the same stage of their careers. The stat was widely shared and celebrated online, with many users viewing it as a symbolic passing of the torch in Spanish tennis.

The record-breaking match went beyond the sport’s usual following, with casual viewers and sports personalities also weighing in on the extraordinary quality of play. The dramatic swings in momentum, breathtaking rallies, and emotional post-match moments made it a perfect storm for viral attention.