It’s confirmed!Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra's show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha to go off air

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, which started airing in September last year, would end soon. However, the makers denied pulling the plug on the TV show. Now, we have exclusively learnt that its indeed the end of the road for the project due to poor TRP ratings. Still from the show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha

A source from the channel confirms the news, saying, “The show is going off air. Though the writers tried their best by adding twists to the love track of the lead pair, played by actors Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra, the ratings continue to decline. A new show is set to replace it.”

Actor Shalini Kapoor, who has been a part of the show since its inception, confirms the news, saying, “It’s sad, but it’s true. We had a feeling that the show would wrap up around the Indian Premier League (IPL). But since it continued even after the IPL kicked off, we thought the show is doing fine and it wouldn’t end. However, we were recently informed that we’d only shoot for 10 more days. We will shoot for over a week, and the last episode will be aired on April 20.”

Shalini goes on to talk about the reason behind the declining TRP ratings. “With TV today, you just don’t know, but my understanding is that you are catering to a smart audience, and even if a part of the storyline or content is weak, it reflects on your viewership numbers,” she ends.