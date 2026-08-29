Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Seahawks tonight? Latest amid Travis Kelce marriage ‘challenge’ reports
Taylor Swift’s Chiefs-Seahawks appearance and Travis Kelce’s reported marriage ‘challenge’ have raised fresh questions for fans.
Taylor Swift did not have a confirmed appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks preseason finale, with no official announcement or verified sighting placing her at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was played in Kansas City on Friday, August 28, so “tonight” depends on the reader’s time zone. Swift has skipped Chiefs preseason games before, so her absence would not be unusual. The latest attention around her marriage to Travis Kelce comes from reports about their different work schedules, not a confirmed problem between the newlyweds. Page Six reported that the couple is settling into a new routine after their July 3 wedding.
Did Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks?
The Chiefs hosted the Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium for their final preseason game of 2026. The Chiefs’ official website confirmed it as their third and final preseason matchup.
There was no official confirmation from Swift, Kelce or the Chiefs that Swift would attend. No verified report available at publication confirmed she was in the stadium either. Swift’s presence at Chiefs games is closely followed, but preseason games are different.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would start, while several regular starters were not expected to play.
What is the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage challenge?
The “marriage challenge” reports focus on how Swift and Kelce are handling two different work lives. Page Six reported that the couple spent much of the months before their wedding together and were “pretty much inseparable.”
Now, Kelce is focused on preparing for the NFL season with the Chiefs, while Swift is spending time on songwriting and new music. A source told Page Six, “They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there’s something really exciting and special about that for them.”
That does not point to a confirmed marital dispute. The report says they are adjusting to a new routine after the wedding.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having marriage problems?
There is currently no confirmed report that Swift and Kelce are facing a serious marriage problem. Recent reports describe a change in schedules, not a split.
Kelce has also spoken positively about the wedding. In August, he called it “the best night of my life” while speaking to reporters after a Chiefs practice.
For now, Swift’s absence from the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason game should not be treated as proof of trouble in the marriage. Her attendance at regular-season games will be easier to judge once Kansas City begins its 2026 campaign on September 14 against the Denver Broncos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More