James Cameron reveals exciting new details about Avatar 3: ‘Movie 3 will be a little bit….’

Avatar is more than just a film series — it's a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly awaiting every new instalment. After the massive success of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, the excitement surrounding the next chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is already building. And now, director James Cameron is teasing fans with a few new updates about what to expect when the last instalment finally hits theatres. James Cameron reveals exciting new details about Avatar 3

For those who’ve been following the franchise, you’ll know that Cameron’s original plan was to create three sequels to his groundbreaking 2009 film, Avatar. But as Cameron and his team of writers got deeper into developing the story, they quickly realised there was too much content to fit into just one film. In fact, The Way of Water almost didn’t get made the way it did due to the sheer abundance of exciting ideas on the table.

Spilling the deets

Cameron recently opened up in a new interview, explaining that the writers' room was overflowing with material. “In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2,” he said. “The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren’t drilling down enough on character. So I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to split it.’” This led to the creation of Avatar: The Way of Water. “Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2,” he teased.

As for the thought process behind the characters, he claimed that much of that depth was drawn from his personal experience. “These characters are amalgams of us, our childhoods, our role as parents, the mistakes we made, and probably to some extent continue to make as parents,” said Cameron. “I mean, Jake is a hard-ass motherfucker. He’s very hard on his kids. Well, that’s me.” As for Rick Jaffa, the other contributing writer, he poured a lot of himself into Jake’s middle child, Lo’ak. “A good friend of mine who saw Way Of Water — a woman I grew up with — wrote to me after she’d seen it,” he recalled, “and said that the relationship between Lo’ak and Neteyam reminded her of the relationship I had with my older brother.” It’s just like Jake Sully says: ‘This family is our fortress’.

Fans can expect to see the return of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and Tuk (Trinity Bliss). New faces will also join the cast, with Oona Chaplin rumored to play Varang, the leader of the Ash People, and David Thewlis set to take on the role of Peylak, leader of the Tlalim clan. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are scheduled for 2029 and 2031.