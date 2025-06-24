Today is the LUCKIEST day in the year: Here's how to use this astrological transit to unlock your highest timeline!

Today, June 24, marks potentially one of the luckiest days in the calendar for the year, as per Astrology. And the cosmic designation for it sounds equally enchanting — the Jupiter Cazimi. Bridget Fonda and Nicolas Cage in It Could Happen to You (1994)(Photo: Netflix)

First things first, what is a Cazimi? In Astrology, a Cazimi — originating from an Arabic term meaning 'in the heart of the sun'—refers to a rare planetary alignment where a planet lies extremely close to the Sun, usually within one degree. This close proximity is thought to intensify and refine the planet’s influence, infusing it with the Sun’s strength and life-giving energy.

And with Jupiter sitting 'in the heart of the sun', expect the floodgates of luck to open up for you, and by 'you' we mean, all the 12 zodiacs. In Astrology, Jupiter as a planet represents expansion, abundance, luck, wisdom, and spiritual growth. So all good things. Now consider these themes amplified with the power of the Sun. If you don't have chills up your spine at the potential this day holds, you definitely should.

If there was ever a day for intention setting and putting out into the Universe, that what your heart and what you imagine your highest version truly desires, it's literally today. Now the spiritual end of the internet must be teeming with rituals, affirmations, visualisation cues, 'luckiest window', the colour of the ink you should be using to write to the Universe, what you should be wearing, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. And not to say that this isn't helpful. But considering it's the early end of the week and you find yourself unprepared to whisper into the Universe's ear and logbook of requests, just know that nothing does the trick in manifestation like truly, truly believing and feeling the joy.

So right before the day ends, pull out a paper and your favourite pen and write down the vision of what your perfect life looks and feels like. Who are the people around you? How do you look? How do you feel? What do you do? What's missing — is there really anything missing? These questions are endless, and if you start putting your mind to it, you'll know exactly what you want.

Pro tip: When there's no love in your life, it can feel like the biggest gaping hole. And while having that can absolutely be a part of your broader vision for the future, the Jupiter Cazimi's energies are more directly aligned with the themes of money, career and tangible growth. Keep that at the forefront of your manifestations.

We wish you a blessed day!