Kareena to Margot Robbie: Making rosette fashion blooming-hot again

What is is about flowers and fashion that go hand-in-hand? The Critics Choice Awards in January saw the first resurgence of the trend this year with the likes of Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Rosamund Pike dropping rosette glam on their gowns While Robbie chose to wear rosettes along her outfit's off-shoulder line, 'Oppenheimer' star Blunt wore a large red applique rosette on one shoulder. And closer to home, Kareena Kapooor Khan channelled the look her own way when she wore a powder-blue gown with an enormous rosette to the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024, this February. What makes the rosette so ravishing? We asked designers... Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a large rosette on the shoulder of her blue gown, while Margot Robbie has a bunch of rosettes along the neckline of her red gown (Instagram)

Playful, vintage: Why rosettes have become a huge trend

Talking about their lure, designer Anushka Khanna says, "Rosettes are having a moment, aren't they? I think it's their playful charm, their touch of vintage whimsy, that's captured everyone's hearts. Maybe it's a reaction to the minimalism that dominated for so long. People are embracing a bit of fun and frivolity, and rosettes add that perfectly!"

Adds Gabriella Demetriades of Deme, "Rosettes have been fashionable for a very long time, they are quite a timeless element. A rose itself never goes out of style. Several brands have incorporated the rose for decades from Yves Saint Laurent to Chanel and Valentino. It became more mainstream in 2022 and has now filtered down to high street as well."

Ways to wear them

Demetraides adds, "You can wear rosettes as part of the design of the clothes, as a broach, neck piece or just tied in your hair. These are very versatile and add something soft to your look.

Rosette glam on your clutch (Shutterstock)

Anusha elaborates how the textures also come into play here. She says, "The beauty of rosettes is their versatility. You can be subtle with a single rosette adorning a neckline, or go bold with a cascade of them down a gown. They work on dresses, bags, shoes, even hair accessories. I love playing with different sizes and textures, too. Silk rosettes for an elegant touch, velvet for a touch of drama, organza for a playful lightness; the possibilities are endless."

Can they go with Indian outfits?

Absolutely, believes Anushka. "Rosettes can absolutely be incorporated into Indian outfits. The key is to find a balance between the traditional and the trendy. Imagine a lehenga skirt with delicate rosettes embroidered along the border, or a sari blouse with a single, statement rosette at the shoulder. It's about adding a touch of contemporary flair without compromising the essence of the outfit."

Demetriades shares examples of her work as she states, "We did some on our Indian fusion wear line and have used them in our pret line as well. In fact, for fashion week last season we did a mini dresses made out of entirely hand cut roses; it’s one of our best-sellers as is our black rose gown from last season."