Kohli-Sharma's dandiya to Gavaskar and Iyer's dance: How Team India celebrated after winning the Champions Trophy 2025

The champagne flowed freely, Punjabi beats electrified the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and countless selfies captured the joyous moments after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The festivities extended beyond the presentation ceremony as players, their families, and even former cricketers enjoyed in the historic moment. Indian cricketers shared some beautiful moments with their family after the win against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their six-year-old daughter, Samaira, were among the first to join the on-field celebrations, alongside Virat Kohli his wife, Anushka Sharma, and the families of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra’s wife, Revaba, and their daughter, Nidhyana, had also come to support the Men in Blue witnessed India lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 2013. A particularly heartwarming moment unfolded when Nidhyana shared a playful run-and-chase game with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, bringing a lighthearted touch to the celebratory atmosphere.

Shreyas Iyer, known for his energetic dance moves on social media, didn’t miss the chance to entertain, grooving with teammates as they celebrated their hard-fought victory. Netizens were quick to draw parallels bwteen Shreya's dance and Virat Kohli's ‘Gangam style’ moves, when India had liften the Champions Trophy 12 years earlier.

Meanwhile Virat was busy making yet another dance move iconic, when he and Rohit broke into a dandiya routine with the stumps—an impromptu act that quickly went viral, especially after Rohit’s witty comment about their retirement plans.

Near the boundary, former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Navjot Singh Sidhu engaged in a friendly poetic exchange, with Sidhu even convincing the head coach to join in on an impromptu bhangra session.

Adding to the night’s unforgettable moments, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, unable to contain his joy, broke into an impromptu dance that instantly set the internet ablaze. His celebratory moves were a testament to what this victory meant not just for the team, but for Indian cricket fans as well.

India’s win over New Zealand by four wickets secured their third Champions Trophy title, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a commanding 76-run knock as India chased down 252 with four wickets in hand. With this win, Rohit became only the fifth captain in history to claim multiple ICC trophies, further cementing his legacy.