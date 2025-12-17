If you're an astrology newbie, you're probably still fixated on your sun sign when it comes to skimming readings and wishing over predictions. But the seasoned lot know, that when its about gauging momentum, your rising sign is what paints the most potent picture. 'Ride or die' astrologer Kristina Antuna, who goes by the handle @astrologyisforeveryone on Instagram, explains how Jupiter moving into Leo next year, brings the energies of growth, luck and generosity to four rising signs in particular. The rising signs everyone is going to wish they were in 2026 (Photo: X)

And here's the cosmic debrief.

Aries Jupiter enters Aries risings' 5th house in 2026 reinforcing the understanding that life is supposed to be fun, risky and a little bit chaotic. Think flirting with someone you shouldn't, starting something just because you want chasing anything that will plaster a grin on your face — and your heart. Logic is collapsing, but in the best way possible. It's giving MAJOR getting out of your own head and way energy.

Cancer rising For Cancer risings Jupiter will be impacting the 2nd house, primary themes of which are money, self-worth and your sense of security. This does not mean you budget harder. But it does mean you start realising how short-charged and over-worked you are. Kristina said it best: "Your income grows, your tolerance for bullsh*t drops." This is the year you start trusting your stability again, because you aren't waiting around for it — you're building it.

Leo rising For Leo risings, Jupiter will be impacting their 1st house. This means the expansion is coursing through you, and not around you. You'll feel the shift in your presence, how you're perceived, how you decide, and most importantly, how you stop second guessing yourself. Kristina affirms: "The magnetism is like stars beaming through your pores."