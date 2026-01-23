Basant Panchami 2026: Zodiac signs that will gain wealth and luck, according to astrology

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, marks the arrival of spring — a day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and art. This year, the festival is being celebrated on January 23, with devotees performing special prayers to seek blessings for learning, prosperity, and peace. Saraswati Puja 2026

Timings According to Drik Panchang, the Basant Panchami muhurat will begin at 7:13 am and end at 12:33 pm, lasting for five hours and 20 minutes. The madhyahna moment — considered the most auspicious time — will fall at 12:33 pm.

Astrologers say that this year’s Basant Panchami carries mixed planetary effects. While some zodiac signs may face challenges due to a Vish Yog (an inauspicious planetary combination), others are likely to see growth, financial stability, and fresh opportunities.

Zodiac signs to be cautious today Taurus: For Taurus natives, the presence of Vish Yog may lead to sudden expenses and temporary financial imbalance. Astrologers advise avoiding impulsive investments or emotional decisions today. Health-wise, digestive and sleep issues may arise, so it’s best to stay calm, maintain routine, and avoid lending money.

Leo: Leo individuals could experience workplace stress or disagreements with seniors. Despite efforts, results may take time, leading to frustration. In personal relationships, avoid unnecessary arguments and keep your plans private — misplaced trust may create setbacks. Focus on patience and self-control.

Zodiac signs that may gain prosperity Scorpio: The Moon transiting the fifth house brings positive energy in education and love. With Goddess Saraswati’s blessings, Scorpios may complete pending work and excel in exams or creative pursuits. Travel opportunities could bring luck, and career growth looks steady and rewarding.

Sagittarius: For Sagittarians, the Moon’s placement in the fourth house makes this day particularly auspicious. Family harmony and professional balance are indicated. Those in artistic or creative fields may receive recognition, while concentration and clarity improve. Spending time with parents or loved ones will bring peace and good fortune.

As spring begins and the energy of Basant Panchami fills the air, astrologers recommend using the day to focus on positivity, gratitude, and new beginnings.