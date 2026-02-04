EXCLUSIVE: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony of T20 World Cup

HT City has learnt that renowned percussionist Sivamani and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will open the ceremony, with a performance rooted in rhythm and classical instrumentation. "The segment is expected to foreground traditional sounds and musical improvisation, setting the tone for the global cricket event," a source told us.

The opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 , scheduled to take place on February 7 in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, is set to bring together Indian classical music and contemporary pop performances ahead of the tournament’s first match.

Furthermore, the ceremony will conclude with performances by rapper-singer Badshah and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi . "Their act is expected to bring a contemporary pop and dance-driven close to the ceremony shortly before the opening match, between India and US, at the venue," the source added.

The opening ceremony will be held at Wankhede Stadium, which will also host one of the opening-day matches of the tournament between India and the US. The event is expected to begin shortly before the start of play at 7PM, according to earlier reports.

In addition to the live performances, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also revealed that the ceremony will feature the official presentation of the participating teams, large-scale visual displays, and a formal welcome marking the start of the tournament across India and Sri Lanka.