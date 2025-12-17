EXCLUSIVE| Russell Peters ‘can’t wait to return' to India for the sixth time

“Every time I perform here, it’s special — the energy, the food, the warmth and the audiences who’ve supported me from the very beginning. I’m really looking forward to coming back,” he added.

For the 55-year-old, India tour carries a personal resonance. “India is home for me. It’s where my roots are, and one of the places I cherish the most,” said the Canadian comedian of Indian origin, reflecting on his long-standing connection with audiences, here.

Global comedy heavyweight Russell Peters is set to return to India with seven high-voltage shows across New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata in March, next year.

The India leg comes on the back of a massive international run that has seen Peters play to sold-out arenas in over 100 cities worldwide, spanning New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Stockholm, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and Toronto.

The Emmy, Gemini and Peabody Award-winning comedian has enjoyed a deep and enduring touring history in the country. This will be the sixth time that the popular comedian would be performing in India.

His India journey began with the Somebody! Tour in 2007, followed by the Notorious World Tour in 2013, Almost Famous in 2015, Deported in 2019, and most recently the Act Your Age World Tour in 2024. "Indians are still new (to stand-up comedy) but they are getting to the art of it. We sure have a sense of humour — so many people gathered for my show today. That shows a lot,” he had told us in an interview in 2013.

The upcoming Relax World Tour, presented and promoted by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, in 2026 is being billed as his largest and most wide-ranging India outing yet, expanding his reach to more cities and offering fans a fresh set alongside his trademark fearless crowd work.