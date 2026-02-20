Fitness goes nautical: You ‘yacht’ not miss it

What if your fitness routine came with rolling waves and a shifting horizon instead of mirrored walls? Across cities, people are stepping aboard yachts for cycling, HIIT and yoga sessions, turning a regular workout into an experience at sea. Spinning on a yatch

Sweat meets the sea

Former national cycling champion Baqar Nasser, who conducts spin sessions on yachts, believes the appeal runs deeper than aesthetics. He says, “The skyline and the water create a sense of freedom. Participants disconnect from the chaos and become more present. Today, people are drawn to experiences that feel curated. They want wellness that fits into their lifestyle, not something they have to force into their schedule. Luxury settings also create a sense of occasion, which makes people show up with more intention. The trend works when the fitness is real and the guidance is expert. This inspires people to stay consistent and take themselves more seriously.”

In fast-paced metro cities like Mumbai and Pune, these sessions offer something increasingly rare: stillness. Ridhisha Balani, spin instructor at Mumbai-based wellness hub Somewhr, captures it perfectly: “In Mumbai, where construction noise and lack of space is almost a personality trait, being in the middle of the water with nothing but air, sun, stars and stillness feels magical.”

For fitness entrepreneur and coach Khyati Kanjani, who leads HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) sessions aboard yachts, the experience allows for social connection. “It’s more fun as you are working out with a new group of people each time!” she says.