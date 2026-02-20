Fitness goes nautical: You ‘yacht’ not miss it
People are embracing workouts on yachts, offering cycling, HIIT, and yoga sessions
What if your fitness routine came with rolling waves and a shifting horizon instead of mirrored walls? Across cities, people are stepping aboard yachts for cycling, HIIT and yoga sessions, turning a regular workout into an experience at sea.
Sweat meets the sea
Former national cycling champion Baqar Nasser, who conducts spin sessions on yachts, believes the appeal runs deeper than aesthetics. He says, “The skyline and the water create a sense of freedom. Participants disconnect from the chaos and become more present. Today, people are drawn to experiences that feel curated. They want wellness that fits into their lifestyle, not something they have to force into their schedule. Luxury settings also create a sense of occasion, which makes people show up with more intention. The trend works when the fitness is real and the guidance is expert. This inspires people to stay consistent and take themselves more seriously.”
In fast-paced metro cities like Mumbai and Pune, these sessions offer something increasingly rare: stillness. Ridhisha Balani, spin instructor at Mumbai-based wellness hub Somewhr, captures it perfectly: “In Mumbai, where construction noise and lack of space is almost a personality trait, being in the middle of the water with nothing but air, sun, stars and stillness feels magical.”
For fitness entrepreneur and coach Khyati Kanjani, who leads HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) sessions aboard yachts, the experience allows for social connection. “It’s more fun as you are working out with a new group of people each time!” she says.
The cost of luxury
Of course, working out at sea comes at a premium. With prices starting at around ₹2,999 per person, these sessions fall squarely in the luxury category, making them aspirational rather than everyday.
But Ridhisha believes that’s precisely the point. She shares, “These sessions are luxury in its purest form. But then that’s why fitness luxury experiences are rising, because in today’s world, good health is the real luxury. I’ve had people cry mid-session, purely from the release of emotions.”
Still, doing burpees offshore isn’t without its challenges. Khyati admits, “Creatively designing a workout that adapts to the movement of the yacht over the waves while ensuring no one falls is tough. The yacht is stationary during the workout. It sways a bit with waves but the HIIT workout is designed to offset that. Other than that, logistics are a challenge.”
Spinning on a yacht was pure magic... the rhythm of the waves, the wind in my hair, and the energy made it unforgettable.
Riddhi Malkani, Participant
Workouts on a yacht are Perfect for:
Bachelorette celebrations
Romantic date experiences
Fun outings with friends
Corporate team offsites
Before You Board: Yacht Workout Basics:
Approx cost: ₹2,999 per session
Duration: 30-45 minutes
Registrations typically available online
Stay hydrated, as sun, wind and motion can cause rapid dehydration
Wear UV-protective clothing and sunscreen, as water and sand reflect up to 80% of the sun’s rays
Opt for non-slip shoes to avoid slipping on wet surfaces