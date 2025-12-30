PSA for all selenophiles! Every special full moon in 2026 and what they mean

While you paste away those glossy pictures on your vision board, here's the pitch-perfect forecast of full moons for the coming year, to make your manifestation schedule, truly airtight.

Full moons are full of magic!

Wolf moon When: January 3

The Wolf Moon is January’s full moon, symbolizing survival, intuition, and inner strength.

What to manifest: Resilience, clarity, emotional protection, and steady progress toward long-term goals.

Snow moon When: February 1

February’s Snow Moon reflects endurance and quiet strength.

What to manifest: Patience, emotional stability, self-care, and faith in slow but steady progress during challenging or uncertain phases.

Worm moon When: March 3

March’s Worm Moon marks renewal and thawing energy.

What to manifest: Fresh starts, courage to change, new habits, healing conversations, and momentum after periods of stagnation.

Pink moon When: April 2

April’s Pink Moon symbolizes rebirth and blossoming potential.

What to manifest: Love, optimism, creative ideas, personal growth, and alignment with opportunities that feel joyful and expansive.

Flower moon When: May 1

May’s Flower Moon celebrates abundance and beauty.

What to manifest: Confidence, visibility, gratitude, meaningful connections, and nurturing goals that are ready to fully bloom.

Blue moon When: May 31

A rare Blue Moon amplifies intention-setting.

What to manifest: Big wishes, breakthroughs, bold decisions, emotional release, and dreams you usually hesitate to claim.

Strawberry moon When: June 30

June’s Strawberry Moon represents sweetness and fulfillment.

What to manifest: Romance, pleasure, self-worth, celebration of achievements, and enjoying the rewards of consistent effort.

Buck moon When: July 29

July’s Buck Moon symbolizes strength and regeneration.

What to manifest: Confidence, leadership, resilience, and the courage to grow into a more powerful version of yourself.

Sturgeon moon When: August 28

August’s Sturgeon Moon reflects abundance through perseverance.

What to manifest: Career progress, financial stability, long-term security, and trust in skills built over time.

Hunter's moon When: October 26

October’s Hunter’s Moon encourages preparation and strategy.

What to manifest: Focus, boundaries, resourcefulness, and readiness for upcoming challenges or transitions.

Beaver moon When: November 24

November’s Beaver Moon is about building foundations.

What to manifest: Stability, home comfort, practical planning, emotional security, and systems that support future goals.

Cold moon When: December 24

December’s Cold Moon invites introspection and closure.

What to manifest: Rest, emotional clarity, wisdom from lessons learned, and intentions for a grounded, peaceful new beginning.

Are you ready to manifest your dream life through 2026?