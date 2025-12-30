Edit Profile
    PSA for all selenophiles! Every special full moon in 2026 and what they mean

    A heads up on your moon-gazing manifestation schedule if you will

    Published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:09 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Full moons are full of magic!

    PSA for all selenophiles! Every special full moon in 2026 and what they mean (Photo: Medium)
    PSA for all selenophiles! Every special full moon in 2026 and what they mean (Photo: Medium)

    While you paste away those glossy pictures on your vision board, here's the pitch-perfect forecast of full moons for the coming year, to make your manifestation schedule, truly airtight.

    Wolf moon

    When: January 3

    The Wolf Moon is January’s full moon, symbolizing survival, intuition, and inner strength.

    What to manifest: Resilience, clarity, emotional protection, and steady progress toward long-term goals.

    Snow moon

    When: February 1

    February’s Snow Moon reflects endurance and quiet strength.

    What to manifest: Patience, emotional stability, self-care, and faith in slow but steady progress during challenging or uncertain phases.

    Worm moon

    When: March 3

    March’s Worm Moon marks renewal and thawing energy.

    What to manifest: Fresh starts, courage to change, new habits, healing conversations, and momentum after periods of stagnation.

    Pink moon

    When: April 2

    April’s Pink Moon symbolizes rebirth and blossoming potential.

    What to manifest: Love, optimism, creative ideas, personal growth, and alignment with opportunities that feel joyful and expansive.

    Flower moon

    When: May 1

    May’s Flower Moon celebrates abundance and beauty.

    What to manifest: Confidence, visibility, gratitude, meaningful connections, and nurturing goals that are ready to fully bloom.

    Blue moon

    When: May 31

    A rare Blue Moon amplifies intention-setting.

    What to manifest: Big wishes, breakthroughs, bold decisions, emotional release, and dreams you usually hesitate to claim.

    Strawberry moon

    When: June 30

    June’s Strawberry Moon represents sweetness and fulfillment.

    What to manifest: Romance, pleasure, self-worth, celebration of achievements, and enjoying the rewards of consistent effort.

    Buck moon

    When: July 29

    July’s Buck Moon symbolizes strength and regeneration.

    What to manifest: Confidence, leadership, resilience, and the courage to grow into a more powerful version of yourself.

    Sturgeon moon

    When: August 28

    August’s Sturgeon Moon reflects abundance through perseverance.

    What to manifest: Career progress, financial stability, long-term security, and trust in skills built over time.

    Hunter's moon

    When: October 26

    October’s Hunter’s Moon encourages preparation and strategy.

    What to manifest: Focus, boundaries, resourcefulness, and readiness for upcoming challenges or transitions.

    Beaver moon

    When: November 24

    November’s Beaver Moon is about building foundations.

    What to manifest: Stability, home comfort, practical planning, emotional security, and systems that support future goals.

    Cold moon

    When: December 24

    December’s Cold Moon invites introspection and closure.

    What to manifest: Rest, emotional clarity, wisdom from lessons learned, and intentions for a grounded, peaceful new beginning.

    Are you ready to manifest your dream life through 2026?

