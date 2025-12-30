PSA for all selenophiles! Every special full moon in 2026 and what they mean
A heads up on your moon-gazing manifestation schedule if you will
Full moons are full of magic!
While you paste away those glossy pictures on your vision board, here's the pitch-perfect forecast of full moons for the coming year, to make your manifestation schedule, truly airtight.
Wolf moon
When: January 3
The Wolf Moon is January’s full moon, symbolizing survival, intuition, and inner strength.
What to manifest: Resilience, clarity, emotional protection, and steady progress toward long-term goals.
Snow moon
When: February 1
February’s Snow Moon reflects endurance and quiet strength.
What to manifest: Patience, emotional stability, self-care, and faith in slow but steady progress during challenging or uncertain phases.
Worm moon
When: March 3
March’s Worm Moon marks renewal and thawing energy.
What to manifest: Fresh starts, courage to change, new habits, healing conversations, and momentum after periods of stagnation.
Pink moon
When: April 2
April’s Pink Moon symbolizes rebirth and blossoming potential.
What to manifest: Love, optimism, creative ideas, personal growth, and alignment with opportunities that feel joyful and expansive.
Flower moon
When: May 1
May’s Flower Moon celebrates abundance and beauty.
What to manifest: Confidence, visibility, gratitude, meaningful connections, and nurturing goals that are ready to fully bloom.
Blue moon
When: May 31
A rare Blue Moon amplifies intention-setting.
What to manifest: Big wishes, breakthroughs, bold decisions, emotional release, and dreams you usually hesitate to claim.
Strawberry moon
When: June 30
June’s Strawberry Moon represents sweetness and fulfillment.
What to manifest: Romance, pleasure, self-worth, celebration of achievements, and enjoying the rewards of consistent effort.
Buck moon
When: July 29
July’s Buck Moon symbolizes strength and regeneration.
What to manifest: Confidence, leadership, resilience, and the courage to grow into a more powerful version of yourself.
Sturgeon moon
When: August 28
August’s Sturgeon Moon reflects abundance through perseverance.
What to manifest: Career progress, financial stability, long-term security, and trust in skills built over time.
Hunter's moon
When: October 26
October’s Hunter’s Moon encourages preparation and strategy.
What to manifest: Focus, boundaries, resourcefulness, and readiness for upcoming challenges or transitions.
Beaver moon
When: November 24
November’s Beaver Moon is about building foundations.
What to manifest: Stability, home comfort, practical planning, emotional security, and systems that support future goals.
Cold moon
When: December 24
December’s Cold Moon invites introspection and closure.
What to manifest: Rest, emotional clarity, wisdom from lessons learned, and intentions for a grounded, peaceful new beginning.
Are you ready to manifest your dream life through 2026?