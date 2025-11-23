Indian Pickleball League kicks off with star-studded draft

World No. 3 Quang Duong of Vietnam and USA’s Megan Fudge were the most sought after male and female foreign players and were snapped up by Mumbai Smashers and Hyderabad Royals respectively while Lucknow Leopards went for top India male superstar Aditya Ruhela in the Players’ Draft for the inaugural edition of the Indian Pickleball League on Saturday. Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group (center) with Bengaluru Blasters

The inaugural Indian Pickleball League, launched by The Times Group and recognised as the country’s only national league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, will be played from from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

The six teams set to compete in the inaugural edition are Mumbai Smashers, Hyderabad Royals, Chennai Super Warriors, Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Bengaluru Blasters and Lucknow Leopards.

The Players’ Draft saw top players being picked by the six teams in three competitive groups: the Super Stars Pro International pool, the Super Stars Pro Indian pool, and the Rising Stars category, which features more than twenty of the nation’s most promising young talents.