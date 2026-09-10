Inside Apple’s 3 Lakh Rupees Foldable Flex, Desi Glam at Cupertino and The Meme Storm

DESI AT APPLE PARK

Singer AP Dhillon and actor Triptii Dimri (see right) brought the desi presence to Apple Park on Wednesday as Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event in Cupertino.

The duo were seen with new Apple CEO John Ternus and got an early look at the devices, alongside global creators including iShowSpeed (below right). For Indian buyers, though, one number quickly stole the show: ₹2,99,900.