International Men's Day: Six types of men that everyone is crushing on

In the age of internet, micro-aesthetics and chronically curated personalities, the internet has birthed a whole new catalogue of “types” that people are collectively swooning over. These archetypes go beyond looks, they reflect shifting ideas of what softness, confidence and emotional fluency in men can look like today. From cardigan-wearing soft boys to pastel-coded performative males, and from flower boys to walking green flags, each archetype captures a different fantasy shaped by pop culture and the algorithm. Here’s a breakdown of the men the internet just can’t stop obsessing over.

From Jacob Elordi to Ishaan Khatter, these men go beyond looks, they reflect shifting ideas of what softness, confidence and emotional fluency in men can look like today Man written by women

Siddharth Malhotra fits this trope effortlessly due to his personality and style

The internet’s favourite green-flag archetype, the man written by women archetype is tender, emotionally fluent and respectful. Basically, he is like the male lead crafted by a female author who believes in bare-minimum excellence and everyday romance. He communicates, apologises, listens, loves without ego and is also well dressed. Siddharth Malhotra fits this trope effortlessly: soft-spoken, steady and polished, straight out of a modern love novel. Soft boy

Jacob Elordi has become the internet’s soft boy poster child

The soft boy archetype celebrates emotional openness, gentleness and subtle charm, which is a shift away from the traditional aggressive masculinity toward something warmer and vulnerable. The soft boy is always wearing a cardigan, introspective and comfortable expressing feelings without apology. Jacob Elordi has become the internet’s soft boy poster child, pairing his towering height with tender energy. Girly pop

Pedro Pascal has become the internet’s girly pop king.

The Girly Pop archetype celebrates men who embrace playfulness, emotional expressiveness and have a slight dramatic flair. With a dash of femininity with confidence, humour, and charm, it challenges traditional gender stereotypes. Pedro Pascal has become the internet’s girly pop king, with his rugged warmth and cheeky personality, he is adored for his wholesome , meme-worthy sweetness. Performative male

Ishaan Khatter embodies the performative male.

The performative male is the evolution of the soft-boy aesthetic but sweeter, louder and knowingly curated for the internet. He carries tote bags stuffed with flowers, wears pastel sweatshirts, thrifted jewellery, and yes, probably has a Labubu charm hanging off his bag. It’s masculinity done playfully, openly, and with a wink. Ishaan Khatter embodies it perfectly, leaning into softness with self-awareness. Flower boy

Ayushmann Khurrana captures the flower boy archetype

The flower boy archetype celebrates softness and beauty in men. Think dewy skin, fresh blooms tucked behind the ear, sunlit selfies and a willingness to embrace feminity without fragile masculinity. Ayushmann Khurrana captures that perfectly with his tender personality and selfies with bougainvilleas. Golden retriever boy

Rohit Saraf has become the internet’s favourite Golden Retriever archetype