2026 is the new 2016: The only checklist you need to time travel back

Get in loser...we're time traveling to 2016. The only checklist you need to time travel back to 2016 in 2026 (Photo: IMDb) You have to be living under a rock if your social media feeds aren't already being bombarded with oddly specific plans to make 2026 feel like 2016 by hook or by crook. Now if you're down with the brief, we have just the checklist to make sure you wake up, a decade back. Read on. What to hear While you won't find bigger fans than us of authentic self-expression, considering we're consciously time travelling - if you are yet to have Zara Larsson's booming Lush Life choreography down pat...you're behind. We're in the dead of winter, but spiritually? EVERYONE is prepping for the time of their lives come this summer. And Zara's hot hit from 2015 is the poster song for that. Not just this, several songs that absolutely ruled the charts (and our hearts!) back in 2016, are making a strong real-time comeback.

Start your time travel playlist with The Chainsmokers' Closer, Sia's Cheap Thrills, The Weeknd's Starboy and Justin Bieber's Love Yourself and Sorry. Spotify will catch the cue.

What to watch FYI, Stranger Things Volume 1 premiered back in the summer of 2016. And with the fifth and final volume concluding with a bang in 2026, it truly feels like a whole generation of Netflix-inhaling kids grew up. But given the internet's collective back to the future plan in motion, now would be a great time to start watching the mind boggling series from the top.

Additional era-defining releases from the year include Zootopia, The Conjuring 2, Now You See Me 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And oh, Deadpool and Suicide Squad also made their big screen debuts.

What to wear Firstly, Triangl bikinis are hinting at a comeback - so if they do, stock up for the summer. Secondly, skinny jeans may still be a cardinal sartorial sin, but thoroughly ripped ones can still be worked. Also, if you happened to not have the YOLO energy back in the day to lock your locks in pastel, we promise you, this is the year.

Finally, the clean girl is DEAD. Cut creases, glitter brighter than celestial alignments and a full face of glam - even for a run to the coffee shop, is so back in. This is a great time to swipe your cards for some super statement (King) Kylie lip kits.

Also in: The extra celestial glam routine, but make it pop. And Zara is already winning this trend.

Bonus pop culture pointers The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, since its revival in 2024, has been jaw dropping. While the reason for its cancellation back in 2019 was rightly backed with declining ratings, changing consumer values and widespread criticism for being outdated, sexist and lacking diversity - the revamped ethos and visual impact greatly addresses most of these concerns, even if not entirely. And we're right on track for another angel parade later in the year.

Also, in a more personally-applicable sense, the pastel and sepia hued 'Rio de Janeiro' filter is hot stuff right now! While aesthetic etiquette has greatly evolved into incredibly tasteful territory over the past few years, we're going filter-core again for max visual impact and vibes.