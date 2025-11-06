Know all the details about Harmanpreet Kaur's new World Cup tattoo

She shared the tattoo on Instagram with the caption: “Forever etched in my skin and my heart Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has chosen to mark India’s historic Women’s World Cup win in a way that stays with her every day. On Monday night, she got a tattoo of the World Cup trophy on her left bicep, with the year 2025 and the number 52 inked alongside it — a reference to India’s 52-run victory in the final, and to the country winning the title 52 years after the tournament’s inception.

The tattoo session, HT CIty has exclusively learnt, in Mumbai began around 2 AM, after celebrations had quietened. Harmanpreet was still watching highlights of the final on her phone while getting inked, riding the emotion of a night that shifted the landscape of women’s cricket in India. It wasn’t loud celebration — it was personal, reflective, and quietly triumphant.

The piece was done by tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali, who described the moment from the studio’s end. "This piece is more than ink — it’s a story of victory, resilience, and national pride,” he told us.

This is Harmanpreet’s second meaningful tattoo. Last year, she had gotten a Geometric Mandala with the words Aham Brahmasmi , meaning I am the Universe, symbolising balance, identity, and inner grounding. That tattoo reflected the journey within; this new one marks the moment the journey arrived at its destination.

For Harmanpreet, the World Cup wasn’t just a trophy lifted once; it was a promise kept. Now, the win — the year, the margin, the history — sits on her skin, exactly where she intended it to be.

Alongside Harmanpreet cricketers Harleen Deiol and Smriti Mandhana got similar matching tattoos, from the same studio as well.