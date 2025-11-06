Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Know all the details about Harmanpreet Kaur's new World Cup tattoo

    The artwork features the World Cup trophy, the year 2025 and the number 52 in dual honour of India’s 52-run win in the final against South Africa. 

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 2:14 PM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has chosen to mark India’s historic Women’s World Cup win in a way that stays with her every day. On Monday night, she got a tattoo of the World Cup trophy on her left bicep, with the year 2025 and the number 52 inked alongside it — a reference to India’s 52-run victory in the final, and to the country winning the title 52 years after the tournament’s inception.

    Harmanpreet Kaur got a new tattoo done winning the World Cup
    Harmanpreet Kaur got a new tattoo done winning the World Cup

    She shared the tattoo on Instagram with the caption: “Forever etched in my skin and my heart Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful.”

    The tattoo session, HT CIty has exclusively learnt, in Mumbai began around 2 AM, after celebrations had quietened. Harmanpreet was still watching highlights of the final on her phone while getting inked, riding the emotion of a night that shifted the landscape of women’s cricket in India. It wasn’t loud celebration — it was personal, reflective, and quietly triumphant.

    The piece was done by tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali, who described the moment from the studio’s end. "This piece is more than ink — it’s a story of victory, resilience, and national pride,” he told us.

    This is Harmanpreet’s second meaningful tattoo. Last year, she had gotten a Geometric Mandala with the words Aham Brahmasmi , meaning I am the Universe, symbolising balance, identity, and inner grounding. That tattoo reflected the journey within; this new one marks the moment the journey arrived at its destination.

    For Harmanpreet, the World Cup wasn’t just a trophy lifted once; it was a promise kept. Now, the win — the year, the margin, the history — sits on her skin, exactly where she intended it to be.

    Alongside Harmanpreet cricketers Harleen Deiol and Smriti Mandhana got similar matching tattoos, from the same studio as well.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Know All The Details About Harmanpreet Kaur's New World Cup Tattoo
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Know All The Details About Harmanpreet Kaur's New World Cup Tattoo
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes