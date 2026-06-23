Larry the Cat outlasts 6 Prime Ministers at Downing Street

While British Prime Ministers come and go, one four-legged resident has become the symbol of survival at 10 Downing Street. Meet Larry the Cat, the undisputed ruler of the UK’s most famous political address. Larry the Downing Street cat poses for a photo in Westminster as Britain's Prime minister Keir Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge after Andy Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election, in London, Britain, June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT (REUTERS)

As of June 2026, Larry has outlasted six Prime Ministers and is currently waiting to welcome his seventh.

Following the recent resignation of Keir Starmer, Larry’s incredible political scorecard reads: David Cameron (The PM who brought him in), Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss (who famously lasted only 45 days), Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer (the latest to resign) .

As per the reports, in February 2011, he was rescued from London’s Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and brought to 10 Downing Street.

The building was facing a major rodent problem, so Larry was given the grand, official title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Larry belongs to the house and the staff, not to any individual politician. So when a Prime Minister packs their bags, Larry stays put.