Lohri, Makar Sankranti workshops bring festive fun and fervour

With Lohri and Makar Sankranti just a week away, families are taking celebrations beyond the home, joining lively, hands-on workshops to dance, craft, and fly kites together. Lohri

A Bhangra breakdown From teaching energetic bhangra steps to focusing on the stories and symbolism behind the folk dance, these workshops offer a complete cultural immersion.

Malini Sisodia, manager at Downtown Bhangra, says, “The choreography for bhangra is taught for 2 hours and then we have fun dancing on Punjabi songs that can be performed during Lohri. Our workshops usually last 2.5 to 3 hours. There’s no age bar so the entire family can enroll. All students need to keep in mind is wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.”

Adding a structured learning approach to the experience, Ekta Vekaria from Folktastic says the sessions are tailored to suit both beginners and seasoned dancers. She explains, “From basic to advanced, we have curated a syllabus to teach authentic bhangra. It is also divided into different types of bhangra such as jhoomar, ludi, dhamal, malwai giddha and giddha. Interestingly, specific steps in bhangra are named after animal movements, for example, haathi chaal and morni chaal. ”

Strings, skies and shared smiles Another festival favourite bringing families together is kite flying, with workshops designed to ensure participants don’t just fly kites, but truly learn the art behind it.

Rahul Ag from Rainbow Kite Club says, “Our Makar Sankranti kite-flying workshop combines kite-making and kite-flying training with fun challenges, so participants learn the craft and the technique as well. It’s designed for everyone, but especially for kids older then six, with guardian support.”

Emphasising mindful celebration, he adds, “We focus on safe flying practices, family-friendly participation, and eco-conscious habits so the celebration stays joyful for everyone around.”

Drishti Goyani, founder of Chimps Boundless Learning, says she teaches kids DIY kite-making craft activities along with music, dance and fun group games. “It gives every child an opportunity to craft their own colourful paper kite, which they can fly. The best time to fly kites is in the evening, when the breeze is just right for them to soar high.”