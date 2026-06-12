Meet Indian tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran who is now the highest ranked Under-13 player in the world

At an age when most eighth-graders measure their year through school trips and exams, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran has spent hers collecting international titles. This year, the Bengaluru teenager has won five consecutive international tennis tournaments, travelled to Guatemala (Central America), reached a J100 final, and climbed to World No. 1 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-13 rankings. In 2026, Srishti Kiran has won five consecutive international tennis tournaments, climbing to World No 1 ranking.

Srishti’s bedroom wall carries a poster of her idol, Coco Gauff, another prodigy who learned to thrive under tennis’ spotlight at a young age. “From the explosive way she moves to her aggressive striking, I saw my own game mirrored in hers,” Srishti says. But it is Gauff’s composure that inspires her the most. “Coco isn’t just an idol; she’s my blueprint for what’s possible. Seeing her handle all the praise without it affecting her game is something I want to imbibe in my career,” she adds.

She first picked up a racket at age four-and-a-half at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association after her father, Kiran Gopalrajan, whose own cricket dreams were cut short by financial constraints, noticed her sharp reflexes and competitive streak. “Such was her natural talent, flair and a knack for hard work that whatever sport I would have put her in she would surely have excelled at it. She has always been a coach's player, one who is the perfect student to teach. Sacrificing my own sports career was absolutely worth it and that was my duty as her father to stand besides her in her journey.” says Kiran

Today, that journey has taken her to Miami (US), where she trains under renowned coach Gabe Jaramillo with her father by her side. “The most challenging part has been staying away from home, missing my mom and Bengaluru,” she says, adding, “I miss the food, the people, the weather. There are days when I just want to be with my mum or hang out with my friends.” Yet, she refuses to see it as a loss. “Without sacrifices, you cannot become a good player. To miss out on something and, in return, achieve something so meaningful feels like a blessing,” shares the girl who will turn 14 tomorrow, June 14.

Srishti is already dreaming bigger: “I want to be World No. 1 in women tennis, and to get there I will have to work on my mind along with my skills.”