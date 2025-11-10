2025's last Mercury retrograde — a bolt from the blue for the zodiacs: Brace for impact!

The amount of time Mercury retrograde is scheduled to take the signs by storm in a single year is sizeable enough to always have the phenomenon be part of the spiritual dialogue. But thank God the last for the year is finally here. Mercury commenced its final backspin for the year in the sign of Sagittarius, scheduled to go direct on November 29 in the sign of Scorpio. Astrologer Valerie Mesa reads the cosmic turbulence up ahead. 2025's last Mercury retrograde promises to be a bolt from the blue for the zodiacs: Brace for impact! (Photo: Adobe Stock)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries What to be wary of: The truth could come flying in to you from an unexpected source (trust your gut in this regard), expect a well-kept secret to be caught up in confusion, avoid confrontation.

Taurus What to be wary of: An old romantic partner is bound to come back, resentments in personal relationships may bubble to the surface, they should be careful with one-shot big expenditures for the next 20 days.

Gemini What to be wary of: No big battles await Geminis but a million small ones do, miscommunication with coworkers is also a strong possibility, hold on to your patience like its a treasure chest.

Cancer What to be wary of: Romance and work may have some unhappy crossovers though maintaining boundaries should help Cancers tide the waves, they can expect significant upheaval in their daily routines.

Leo What to be wary of: Leos should be prepared to not feel an awful lot like themselves for the majority of the month — they should use this time to take a pause, passion in a blooming connection may abruptly fizzle out this month.

Virgo What to be wary of: Though Virgos are mostly mindful they need to keep a check on losing their temper over this 20-day stretch, now more than ever they must abandon their incessant need to micromanage everyone and their words around them.

Libra What to be wary of: Patience will be running thin for Libras this month and their words will be lugging extra weight, instead of faux placating those in front of you choose silence.

Scorpio What to be wary of: Argument central is heading Scorpios way and the next 20 days need to be about either taking the high road or showing up with receipts to defend yourself — pick your battles.

Sagittarius What to be wary of: Sagittarius should be extra mindful of their reputation this month especially with Mercury retrograde causing an overlap between their professional presence and personal lives.

Capricorn What to be wary of: Capricorns are advised to continue holding on to their poker face, some truths may come to light and misunderstandings in group settings are a possibility, staying calm is key.

Aquarius What to be wary of: Gossip will be galore about and around Aquarius in a way that's enough to shift group dynamics, the stars advise the air sign to take note of changing behaviours among close ones.

Pisces What to be wary of: Pisces have been struggling through most of the year trying to be what the world wants them to while retaining bits of who they truly know they are — expect the conundrum to hit an-all time high.

At least it's all Jingle Bells after November 29!