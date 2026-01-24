Neptune to exit Pisces after 14 years: Betrayal and blind faith come to an end for these 4 signs

After a grueling 14-year cycle of deception and emotional fog, the astrological heavy-hitter Neptune is finally exiting Pisces this January 26, signaling an end to a decade of betrayal for four specific signs. Neptune exits Pisces after 14 years: Betrayal and blind faith come to an end (Photo: IMDb)

Since 2011, Virgos, Geminis, Sagittarians, and Pisceans have been stuck in a pattern of karmic trust issues, frequently targeted by dishonest partners and fake friends who masked jealousy with kindness.

Astrologer Amy Demure decodes the road ahead.

She articulates, that since 2011, the signs of Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces have had romantic partners who lied to them, made false promises or had selfish intentions. All sorts of people may have acted kind and trustworthy with these signs but secretly held resentment or jealousy.

They had romantic interests, friends and a bouquet of relationships that backstabbed them. These recurring, almost pattern-like experiences, lent them trust issues and long-lasting trauma.

But that cycle is finally ending. This is because Neptune, a planet which can cause deception has been in Pisces since 2011 which directly impacted these signs. But Neptune finally leaves Pisces on January 26. Amy affirms, “Moving forward, these signs will never be a victim to betrayal like they were over the past decade. They're not jaded now, they were forced to experience this 14-year-long cycle, so that they could become wiser and stronger. And now, they possess an insane ability to see right through people's intentions. These signs will find themselves seeing people for who they truly are before even fully getting to know them.”