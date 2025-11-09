Para archer Sheetal Devi hits the bullseye, enters able-bodied team and tells her naysayers: Yes, I can!

India’s 18-year-old para archer Sheetal Devi continues to redefine the word ‘possible’ by shattering targets with every arrow that she releases. Born without arms, Sheetal who is the reigning World Compound Champion, has now become India’s first para-athlete to be selected for an able-bodied team! Sheetal Devi, 18. is the current World Compound Champion but doesn't want to stop at being just that! (Photo: Instagram/Sheetal_Archery)

“Two years ago, I finished sixth in a selection trial, but I didn’t let that break me. I did fail then, but I told myself, ‘Main aur zyada improve karungi aur kabhi give up nahi karungi’,” says the teenager, who competed against more than 60 able-bodied archers from across India and finished third at the four-day national trials in Sonipat (Haryana) recently. This has made her earn a place in the Indian junior squad, for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah. The news broke on Thursday and filled the Jammu and Kashmir-born sportsperson with joy. She exclaimed: “I’ve dreamt of representing my country in able-bodied tournaments ever since I first started competing in archery!”

She is already the youngest Indian Paralympic medallist, a feat she acquired by winning bronze in the mixed team compound event held at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. But Sheetal’s journey wasn't smooth as she has been constantly fighting a battle of doubts, criticisms, and questions that arise related to her ability. “My resolve, however, only grows stronger,” says the young archer, adding, “People doubt me every day, but that only motivates me more to stay quiet and get better. Everyday people tell me ‘You can’t’ and every day I love showing them that ‘Yes, I can’. But, with my results and not words. They say things that can break my self-belief, but main apne shabdon se kabhi jawaab nahi deti aur na hi kabhi dungi... un saari baaton ka jawaab main apni performance se deti hoon.”

Success, however, is not just about proving the naysayers wrong as Sheetal believes that a sportsperson must always “stay grounded and keep learning, to grow with every challenge”. With a calm maturity that radiates her persona, she shares these innermost feelings, and goes on to talk about her next big dream: “I have dreams, but I want to take life as it comes…I don’t think too far ahead in life. For me, it’s one step at a time that keeps me going. I have faith in myself and in God, which I feel will help me achieve much bigger things.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction