Smriti Mandhana deletes all wedding posts from social media as father and fiancé hospitalised, wedding postponed

The sudden turn of events has left many concerned, especially after the star batter deleted her proposal video that had gone viral just weeks ago. She has also deleted the engagement announcement video — a viral dance reel featuring her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. The clip had taken fans by surprise when Smriti ended it with a subtle reveal of her engagement ring, confirming her relationship with Palaash. Smriti’s teammates have also deleted the engagement video from their respective Instagram accounts.

The celebrations came to an unexpected halt after a series of health emergencies in the family. Yesterday morning, Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Just a day later (November 24), Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli following reports of sudden health issues. According to sources close to the family, Palaash is recovering, while Smriti’s father remains under observation.

Vice Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Smriti Mandhana, who was all set to marry music composer Palaash Muchhal yesterday (November 23) in an intimate ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, has now put her wedding on hold.

At the time of writing, the main wedding proposal video still remains visible on Palaash Muchhal’s Instagram. In this video, Palaash captures the moment he proposed to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — the same venue where Team India lifted the Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy.

Family confirms hospitalisation, wedding postponed Alongside these social media developments, it is confirmed that Smriti’s father had been rushed to the hospital yesterday morning after feeling unwell during breakfast. Smriti’s manager shared in a statement with NDTV, “Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation.”

He further added, “You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon.”

The wedding management team further confirmed that yesterday’s ceremony was called off, and no new date has been set. Smriti and Palaash were originally set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Several members of India’s women’s cricket team had joined Smriti in the lead-up to the celebrations.