Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after calling off wedding with Palaash Muchhal; video

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23 this year. But their wedding was indefinitely postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised, followed by the groom himself. Later rumours suggested that Palaash had allegedly cheated on the bride with their wedding choreographer at their Sangeet ceremony. Two weeks after their wedding was meant to happen, Smriti called it off with an official statement, without revealing the reason behind it. Well, today the ace cricketer made her first public appearance at the airport.

After the wedding came to a halt, Palaash Muchhal was spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. A video of the music composer had gone viral where he was sitting on the ground in front of Premanand Ji, with his hands folded. Today, Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance. She was snapped at the Delhi airport dressed in denim jeans and a blue sweater, with a mask over her face. Before she sat in her car and was driven away, the paparazzi greeted Smriti, who turned to acknowledge them.

In her official statement calling off the wedding, Smriti had shared, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.”