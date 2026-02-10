The age-old roster for Valentine's week has the effortful bunch pretty sorted when it comes to scheduling chocolate, rose and teddy bear deliveries. But we're pretty sure it's not going to cut it for your adult Valentine - in 2026. Give the teddy bear a high-fashion upgrade this Valentine's week (Photos: Swarovski, Ralph Lauren, Instagram/penthouselivingsbd)

Today, on February 10, we're smack in the middle of V-week euphoria with Teddy Day. Now a decade back, a furry brown bear with beady eyes, holding a heart, with a box of chocolates on the side, was the epitome of romance. This year though, we're consciously giving the childhood icon an adult, luxe upgrade. And you're welcome to take cue.

Charm your way in Burberry's Thomas Bear Charm Best for: Those who'll still gush over an actual teddy bear. Burberry's in-house charm-sized Thomas Bear offers a warm, cuddly hug for your baggie, dressed to the nines in his checks and trench coat. Let you in on a little secret? He waves too!

Price: ₹34,000