Give the teddy bear a high-fashion upgrade this Valentine's week
This is not your average head-of-the-bed childhood teddy
The age-old roster for Valentine's week has the effortful bunch pretty sorted when it comes to scheduling chocolate, rose and teddy bear deliveries. But we're pretty sure it's not going to cut it for your adult Valentine - in 2026.
Today, on February 10, we're smack in the middle of V-week euphoria with Teddy Day. Now a decade back, a furry brown bear with beady eyes, holding a heart, with a box of chocolates on the side, was the epitome of romance. This year though, we're consciously giving the childhood icon an adult, luxe upgrade. And you're welcome to take cue.
Charm your way in
Burberry's Thomas Bear Charm
Best for: Those who'll still gush over an actual teddy bear. Burberry's in-house charm-sized Thomas Bear offers a warm, cuddly hug for your baggie, dressed to the nines in his checks and trench coat. Let you in on a little secret? He waves too!
Price: ₹34,000
Cuffing season
Ralph Lauren's Lunar New Year Polo Bear wool jumper
Best for: Those who pride themselves on some silent snobbery. The Ralph Lauren polo bear series is always a head turner. Now the USA-core navy blue piece is the poster boy for the line. But we found our eye being drawn to the creamy white Lunar Year variant. The polo bear is dapper in his tux, and the horse - the perfect marker for the incoming year of the fire horse as per the Chinese calendar.
Price: ₹67,400
Crystal clear luck
Swarovski's Kris Bear I Adore You
Best for: If you're the couple who loves being corny together, and very publicly so. A niche little gift, it's sure to evoke the same emotions in your special someone as are on the crystal Kris Bears' faces - not to mention, it's the perfect addition to any bedside table or dresser.
Price: ₹15,900
Spritz of love
Moschino's Toy 2 Bubble Gum Eau De Toilette
Best for: Those who love collector's items. This pretty-in-pink update on the OG Moschino bottle, the Bubble Gum edition carries top notes of candied citrus fruits, lemon essence and orange essence with bubblegum accord, blackcurrant, cinnamon, ginger powder, Bulgarian rose essence, peachy flower and juicy vine peach at its heart. The base notes carry cedarwood essence, ambrofix and a cocktail of silky musk. Divine.
Price: ₹7,830 (for 100ml)
Bag-it
Judith Lieber's Teddy Bear Albert Bag
Best for: Those who have even a slight obsession with royalty, or are very princess-coded in general. Covered in dazzling crystals, this unique Albert Teddy Bear handbag is designed to resemble a distinguished member of the King's Guard. Perfect to add a regal yet whimsy touch to any look. A conversation-starter and heart-stopper for sure!
Price: ₹4,97,635
We don't know if you're any good in the kitchen - but these teddys sure can fast-track your way into your Valentine's heart.
