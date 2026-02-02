Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    The Lumineers mark India comeback with a mesmerising performance

    The Lumineers returned to India with a standalone concert in Gurugram on Sunday night, performing to a packed crowd in their only subcontinent stop.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 4:08 PM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Popular American folk-rock band The Lumineers performed in Gurugram on Sunday, marking their first standalone return to India and their only stop in the subcontinent.

    Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz from The Lumineers performed in Gurugram on Sunday
    Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz from The Lumineers performed in Gurugram on Sunday

    The show, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, drew a packed audience, with fans singing along throughout the night. Frontman Wesley Schultz and drummer Jeremiah Fraites led a set that combined older material with newer songs from the band’s latest album. The setlist included Ho Hey, Cleopatra, Ophelia and Stubborn Love, alongside recent tracks such as Same Old Thing, You’re All I Got and Keys On The Table. The crowd sang along several of these hits, which pused the band to perform at their best levels.

    The performance relied on minimal arrangements, with a focus on vocals and songwriting. Large sections of the crowd sang along, while quieter moments were met with silence from the audience. Wesley addressed the crowd multiple times during the set, acknowledging the band’s return to India and their connection with the Delhi-NCR audience.

    Midway through the performance, they launched into their recent track titled Asshole, and also raised a toast to the night, dedicating the song to all the “a*sholes” in the room, including themselves. The Gurugram concert marked a rare opportunity for Indian fans to see the band live, given the limited scope of their current tour in the region.

    SETLIST

    Ho Hey

    Cleopatra,

    Ophelia

    Stubborn Love,

    Same Old Thing, You’re All I Got

    Keys On The Table

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/The Lumineers Mark India Comeback With A Mesmerising Performance
    News/Htcity/Leisure/The Lumineers Mark India Comeback With A Mesmerising Performance
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes