The Lumineers mark India comeback with a mesmerising performance

The show, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, drew a packed audience, with fans singing along throughout the night. Frontman Wesley Schultz and drummer Jeremiah Fraites led a set that combined older material with newer songs from the band’s latest album. The setlist included Ho Hey , Cleopatra , Ophelia and Stubborn Love , alongside recent tracks such as Same Old Thing , You’re All I Got and Keys On The Table . The crowd sang along several of these hits, which pused the band to perform at their best levels.

Popular American folk-rock band The Lumineers performed in Gurugram on Sunday, marking their first standalone return to India and their only stop in the subcontinent.

The performance relied on minimal arrangements, with a focus on vocals and songwriting. Large sections of the crowd sang along, while quieter moments were met with silence from the audience. Wesley addressed the crowd multiple times during the set, acknowledging the band’s return to India and their connection with the Delhi-NCR audience.

Midway through the performance, they launched into their recent track titled Asshole, and also raised a toast to the night, dedicating the song to all the “a*sholes” in the room, including themselves. The Gurugram concert marked a rare opportunity for Indian fans to see the band live, given the limited scope of their current tour in the region.