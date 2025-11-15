What are invite-only dating apps? India’s new trend explained

Exclusivity is considered a luxury that everyone certainly enjoys in fashion, cars and beauty. But what if we told you that the idea of exclusivity is now being sold on dating apps as well?
Long gone are the days when you'd endlessly swipe left and right on people, trying to find ‘the one,’ but you get lost in the hundreds of profiles that almost seem similar to each other, not standing out. But to your good news, the market is being filled with invite-only dating and matrimonial apps that require payments, vetting of profiles and thorough background checks before your profile goes up on the platform.
One such app is The League, which has just been launched in India by the Match Group. They thoroughly check the background before listing the profile on the app. "It was born from the belief that ambition and compatibility can thrive together. We wanted to design a community where meaningful connections feel natural, not transactional, where every match adds value to someone’s life, not just their feed,” explains Anukool Kumar, Senior Director.
How do profiles get shortlisted?
According to Anukool, applicants pay a fee, their profiles are verified using official email IDs or LinkedIn, and every applicant must be endorsed by an existing member. Once approved, members can subscribe to access The League’s exclusive network, where a capped number of matches is presented each day. Members also gain access to a series of exclusive IRL events and date experiences that extend the app into vibrant, in-person communities.
Applicants who aren’t onboarded immediately are placed on a waitlist until they’re endorsed by the community (league and verified members) or as space opens up in specific cities.
Another app, Knot.Dating, which is an exclusive matrimonial app, takes it a step further. Jasveer Singh, CEO and founder, tells us that their onboarding funnel is built to filter for authenticity and intent right from the first step. “First, you fill in your basic details, followed by KYC via DigiLocker using Aadhaar — we pull verified details like name, gender, age, and hometown. Next, upload your photos. Our system matches them with a live selfie and removes irrelevant images — no filters, cars, or landscapes. Then, your profile is screened. For men, income is verified through salary slips, ITR, or offer letters to confirm 50L+ eligibility. After approval, our AI gives you a call — asking personal and lifestyle questions to understand you deeply and suggest compatible matches. Finally, you receive 4–6 curated matches each week, selected by AI models that blend emotional and lifestyle compatibility. That’s how we ensure 100% verified profiles.”
It is simple: when the pool is reduced to a certain number of people, it becomes much easier to find individuals who are ambitious, emotionally intelligent, and respectful of others’ time and energy. “A handpicked group of professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs from various walks of life plays a key role in shaping this ethos. It is less about exclusivity and more about intent and alignment,” says Anukool.
And when it comes to matrimonial apps, the criteria are much higher. For instance, Knot.Dating doesn't want everyone; they want the right ones. "For men, either you earn 50L+ annually or you’re a Class 1 government officer. That alone filters 90% of the noise. If you’re earning a good amount, you’ve achieved something, you’re serious, and you’re likely at a mature life stage where marriage is a real decision, not an experiment. Also, our plans start from 50K to 5L. If someone is investing that much, it’s a strong indicator of intent. Together, these filters create a curated, high-intent community,” says Jasveer.
Are they sustainable in the long term?
Could these apps become a long-term, sustainable model, as opposed to the mass-appeal ones? Shalini Sharma, founder of another exclusive dating app, andwemet, thinks it is. “We absolutely see this as a long-term, sustainable business. I have worked to create a space that tells singles above the age of 28 that they are not alone, and it’s okay to take your time to find your person,” she reflects.
For this, they have their internal screening process. "We check each applicant's social handles and also take referrals from our existing community members to make onboarding quicker, as they come with a certain level of trust and understanding," says Shalini.
Those who meet the criteria are welcomed into the community within 36 hours of signing up. "Only about 5–7% of those who sign up are approved, and there have been days when every single applicant has been declined," she further notes.