Exclusivity is considered a luxury that everyone certainly enjoys in fashion, cars and beauty. But what if we told you that the idea of exclusivity is now being sold on dating apps as well? What are invite-only dating apps? India’s new trend explained (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Long gone are the days when you'd endlessly swipe left and right on people, trying to find ‘the one,’ but you get lost in the hundreds of profiles that almost seem similar to each other, not standing out. But to your good news, the market is being filled with invite-only dating and matrimonial apps that require payments, vetting of profiles and thorough background checks before your profile goes up on the platform.

One such app is The League, which has just been launched in India by the Match Group. They thoroughly check the background before listing the profile on the app. "It was born from the belief that ambition and compatibility can thrive together. We wanted to design a community where meaningful connections feel natural, not transactional, where every match adds value to someone’s life, not just their feed,” explains Anukool Kumar, Senior Director.

How do profiles get shortlisted? According to Anukool, applicants pay a fee, their profiles are verified using official email IDs or LinkedIn, and every applicant must be endorsed by an existing member. Once approved, members can subscribe to access The League’s exclusive network, where a capped number of matches is presented each day. Members also gain access to a series of exclusive IRL events and date experiences that extend the app into vibrant, in-person communities.

Applicants who aren’t onboarded immediately are placed on a waitlist until they’re endorsed by the community (league and verified members) or as space opens up in specific cities.

Another app, Knot.Dating, which is an exclusive matrimonial app, takes it a step further. Jasveer Singh, CEO and founder, tells us that their onboarding funnel is built to filter for authenticity and intent right from the first step. “First, you fill in your basic details, followed by KYC via DigiLocker using Aadhaar — we pull verified details like name, gender, age, and hometown. Next, upload your photos. Our system matches them with a live selfie and removes irrelevant images — no filters, cars, or landscapes. Then, your profile is screened. For men, income is verified through salary slips, ITR, or offer letters to confirm 50L+ eligibility. After approval, our AI gives you a call — asking personal and lifestyle questions to understand you deeply and suggest compatible matches. Finally, you receive 4–6 curated matches each week, selected by AI models that blend emotional and lifestyle compatibility. That’s how we ensure 100% verified profiles.”