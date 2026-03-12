What's happening with cricket’s favourite brothers? A look inside Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's alleged rift
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have always been close. But after India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup, fans are questioning whether all is well between the two
India is still basking in the afterglow of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 win, but while fans continue replaying the final moments of the match, social media has turned its attention elsewhere. This time, the spotlight has shifted from the trophy to the personal lives of two of Indian cricket’s most famous brothers — Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
The pair, once known for their close bond on and off the field, are now at the centre of online speculation, with fans wondering whether a quiet feud has developed between them.
Silence that raised eyebrows
The rumours began shortly after India’s T20 World Cup victory celebrations on March 8. Fans noticed something unusual — there was no congratulatory post from Krunal for his younger brother Hardik, who played a key role in the tournament.
In the world of celebrity families, social media activity is often seen as a public show of support. Observant fans also pointed out that Krunal’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma, did not post any celebratory messages either.
The speculation did not stop there. Unlike previous tournaments where the Pandya family was frequently seen cheering from the stands, Krunal and Pankhuri were reportedly absent from the stadium during the World Cup matches.
Online observers also claimed that the couple had not interacted with Hardik’s recent posts — a noticeable change for a family that once regularly celebrated birthdays, festivals and milestones together online.
A new chapter in Hardik’s personal life
While Krunal remained silent online, attention at the stadium turned to someone else — model and actress Mahieka Sharma. She was spotted attending multiple matches during the tournament and was even seen spending time with Hardik’s son, Agastya. After India’s win, Hardik publicly acknowledged her support, calling her his “lucky charm” during post-match celebrations. “Since Mahieka has come into my life, I have only been winning,” Hardik reportedly said while celebrating the victory.
For some fans, this public display of affection marked a significant moment, especially given the cricketer’s past relationship with Natasa Stankovic.
The “Team Natasa” vs “Team Mahieka” narrative
Speculation around the Pandya family dynamic has also been linked to Hardik’s divorce from Natasa in July 2024. According to several social media users, Krunal and Pankhuri have remained close to Natasa and Agastya. This perceived loyalty split has fuelled theories online that the brothers may now be moving in different personal circles. However, it is important to note that these claims largely originate from social media discussions rather than confirmed statements from the family.
An earlier controversy
Some fans have also revisited an earlier controversy involving the brothers’ stepbrother, Vaibhav Pandya. In 2024, both Hardik and Krunal were reportedly victims of a cheating case involving several crores of rupees. While the incident tested the family at the time, there has been no public indication that it created lasting tension between the siblings.
Brothers who grew up chasing the same dream
The speculation surrounding the Pandyas has struck a chord with fans largely because of their widely known backstory. Both Hardik and Krunal grew up in Vadodara, working their way up from local cricket circuits to represent India on the global stage. Over the years, the brothers have often spoken about their shared struggles, training together as teenagers and supporting each other through the early stages of their careers.
Hardik Pandya's flag controversy
Meanwhile, Hardik has sparked significant debate during the 2024 T20 World Cup celebration in Ahmedabad. Reports claim that a lawyer in Pune has filed a complaint alleging that Pandya was seen lying down with his girlfriend while draped in the Indian national flag during post-match celebrations. The complaint argues that the manner in which the flag was used may violate guidelines governing the respectful display of the national flag.
For now, the Pandya brothers themselves have not addressed either rumours publicly.
