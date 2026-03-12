What's happening with cricket’s favourite brothers? A look inside Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's alleged rift

India is still basking in the afterglow of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 win, but while fans continue replaying the final moments of the match, social media has turned its attention elsewhere. This time, the spotlight has shifted from the trophy to the personal lives of two of Indian cricket’s most famous brothers — Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

The pair, once known for their close bond on and off the field, are now at the centre of online speculation, with fans wondering whether a quiet feud has developed between them.

Silence that raised eyebrows The rumours began shortly after India’s T20 World Cup victory celebrations on March 8. Fans noticed something unusual — there was no congratulatory post from Krunal for his younger brother Hardik, who played a key role in the tournament.

In the world of celebrity families, social media activity is often seen as a public show of support. Observant fans also pointed out that Krunal’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma, did not post any celebratory messages either.

The speculation did not stop there. Unlike previous tournaments where the Pandya family was frequently seen cheering from the stands, Krunal and Pankhuri were reportedly absent from the stadium during the World Cup matches.

Online observers also claimed that the couple had not interacted with Hardik’s recent posts — a noticeable change for a family that once regularly celebrated birthdays, festivals and milestones together online.