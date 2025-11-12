Who is Anvay Dravid? Rahul Dravid’s younger son making waves on social media after India U-19 call-up

Named in the India Under-19 B squad for the upcoming tri-series in Bengaluru, Anvay’s selection is a milestone in his young career. The news instantly caught attention, not merely because of his surname, but because it represents years of silent grind behind the scenes — a familiar philosophy for anyone who’s followed his father’s life in cricket. A wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay has been a part of the Karnataka age-group structure, captaining his state in tournaments like the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and turning in performances that have marked him out as one to watch.

Indian cricket has always been defined by its generations — families who have passed down technique, temperament, and that unmistakable hunger to represent the tricolour. From the Amarnaths and the Gavaskars to Yograj and Yuvraj Singh, the sport has often seen fathers hand over not just the bat, but the belief. And now, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, Anvay Dravid, is emerging as the latest in that illustrious line — a reminder that some legacies continue in quiet, steady strides rather than loud headlines.

While comparisons are inevitable, the younger Dravid seems intent on building his own cricketing vocabulary. Observers who’ve seen him in junior circuits describe him as disciplined, composed, and technically precise — qualities that feel familiar, yet uniquely his own. As a wicketkeeper-batter, he first shone at the 2023-24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he was the highest run-scorer for his state. He registered 357 runs in five matches, at an average of 45, bagging four half-centuries. He also top-scored in the U-14 state league, while representing Vijaya Cricket Club.

His brother, and Rahul's elder brother Samit has already made a mark in Indian cricket. Last year, he was included in the India U-19 squad for a series vs Australia U-19 at home. But he missed out due to the knee injury. In the Cooch Behar Trophy last year, he scored 362 runs and scalped 16 wickets in eight matches in a title-winning campaign.

Beyond Anvay, Indian cricket is witnessing a quiet wave of second-generation players rising through the ranks. Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, has already made his domestic debut and featured in the IPL as a left-arm seamer. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, has been making a mark in Delhi’s U-19 and DPL circuits with aggressive batting reminiscent of his father.