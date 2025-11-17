Who is Talha Anjum, the Pakistani rapper who waved the Indian flag at his concert? Here's everything to know

Songwriter and rapper Talha Anjum has been making headlines lately, and not because of his music. The Pakistani rapper has once again found himself at the centre of controversy for waving the Indian flag during his recent concert in Nepal. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, sparking both outrage and admiration among fans across the subcontinent. Talha Anjum pictured wearing the Indian tricolour

The viral concert moment Known for his Urdu rap songs, the 30-year-old Karachi-born artist picked up an Indian flag handed to him by a fan, waved it proudly, and even draped it around his shoulders while performing. The act drew immediate criticism from sections of Pakistani social media, who accused him of being “disrespectful” to his country.

In the viral footage, Anjum can be seen wearing the flag on his back as the crowd cheers. The clip quickly circulated on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with reactions pouring in from both sides of the border.