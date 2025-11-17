Who is Talha Anjum, the Pakistani rapper who waved the Indian flag at his concert? Here's everything to know

Songwriter and rapper Talha Anjum has been making headlines lately, and not because of his music. The Pakistani rapper has once again found himself at the centre of controversy for waving the Indian flag during his recent concert in Nepal. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, sparking both outrage and admiration among fans across the subcontinent.
The viral concert moment
Known for his Urdu rap songs, the 30-year-old Karachi-born artist picked up an Indian flag handed to him by a fan, waved it proudly, and even draped it around his shoulders while performing. The act drew immediate criticism from sections of Pakistani social media, who accused him of being “disrespectful” to his country.
In the viral footage, Anjum can be seen wearing the flag on his back as the crowd cheers. The clip quickly circulated on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with reactions pouring in from both sides of the border.
However, the rapper didn’t shy away from addressing the backlash. In a post on X, he wrote: “My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.”
The rise of Talha Anjum
Anjum rose to fame as one half of the hip-hop duo Young Stunners, alongside Talhah Yunus. The duo started their musical journey in school and went on to revolutionise the Urdu rap scene in Pakistan with breakout hits like Burger-e-Karachi, Maila Majnun, and Laam Sai Chaura.
Over the years, Anjum carved his space as a solo artist, releasing multiple albums and collaborating across borders. His 2021 hits Gumaan, Afsanay, and the PSL anthem Groove Mera made him a household name among South Asian rap fans. He also made his film debut in the 2024 movie Kattar Karachi, further expanding his artistic footprint.
Controversy follows his career
This isn’t the first time Anjum has made headlines for reasons beyond music. He’s been known to walk off stage mid-performance due to crowd behaviour, and his outspoken social media presence often stirs debate.