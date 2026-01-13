Lohri 2026 horoscope: 5 lucky zodiac signs will begin their Golden Phase this year

On January 14, 2026, the Sun makes its grand entry into Capricorn (Makara), marking the start of Uttarayan. This northward journey of the Sun symbolises a transition from darkness to light, ending the inauspicious period of Kharmas and opening the doors for weddings, new businesses, and spiritual growth.

As the chill of winter begins to recede, Lohri arrives on January 13, 2026, bringing with it the warmth of the traditional bonfire and the promise of a bountiful harvest. While the festival celebrates the reaping of the Rabi crop, it also holds immense astrological weight.

The golden signs for Lohri 2026 While the Sun’s move into Capricorn brings discipline and clarity to everyone, five specific zodiac signs are expected to experience a Golden Phase starting this week:

Aries: The Sun enters your 10th house of career. Expect a massive boost in professional authority, possible promotions, and recognition for long-pending hard work.

Taurus: With the Sun in your 9th house, luck is on your side. This is a perfect time for higher education, spiritual travel, or finalising long-term property deals.

Scorpio: Your 3rd house of courage is activated. You will feel an incredible surge in confidence, making it the ideal time to launch new projects or clear up communication gaps.

Capricorn: As the Sun enters your own sign, you experience a ‘Solar Rebirth’. Your leadership skills will shine, and your health and vitality will see a significant improvement.

Pisces: The transit hits your 11th house of gains. Old dues may be recovered, and your social network will help you unlock new income sources.

Significant timings for Uttarayan 2026 If you are planning to perform rituals or start a new venture, keep these precise moments in mind:

Uttarayan/Makar Sankranti Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Sun Transit Moment: 03:13 PM

Maha Punya Kaal (Most Auspicious): 03:13 PM to 04:58 PM

Rituals to boost your luck To align your energy with the Sun’s northward journey, astrologers recommend these simple steps:

Surya Arghya: Offer water to the rising Sun in a copper vessel to strengthen your willpower.

Charity: Donating black sesame (til), jaggery, and warm blankets is said to pacify Saturn and bring stability.

The holy dip: If possible, a bath in a sacred river like the Ganga is believed to cleanse past karmas.

The first step: Since 2026 is a Universal Year 1, the day after Lohri opens up a powerful Manifestation Portal. Write down your goals for the year during the Punya Kaal.

Whether you are tossing popcorn and til into the Lohri fire or preparing khichdi for Sankranti, the stars are aligned for your year of dignified growth to begin.