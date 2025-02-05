Love, roses or break-ups: This 2025 Valentine’s Week calendar is ready for anything from 1st loves to single shenanigans

Ah, Valentine’s Day: the one day of the year when couples go all out with romantic gestures and singles (for better or for worse!) are left contemplating their life choices while eyeing that last slice of pizza. But hey, don’t worry. Whether you're preparing for your first Valentine's Day with a partner or grudgingly organising your first Galentines with the girls, Valentine’s Week 2025 has got something for everyone. So, buckle up, because we’re about to break it down for you with a fun, heart-filled (or heartbroken) guide. Valentine’s Week 2025

Rose Day (February 7)

The week kicks off with Rose Day, a time to exchange blooms and let your partner know how much you care. Red roses speak to the heart, symbolising love, while yellow roses offer the warmth of friendship. Pink roses? Perfect for when you’re looking to keep things sweet and not too intense.

Propose Day (February 8)

Here’s the moment where you take your feelings to the next level. Propose Day is for those big confessions, whether it’s telling your crush how you feel or making that bold step toward a lifetime together. Feeling the butterflies? Good. Go ahead and make your move.

Chocolate Day (February 9)

What says “I love you” better than chocolate? Gifting a box of chocolates on Chocolate Day is a classic move that promises to win over anyone’s heart. Plus, the calories don’t count on Valentine’s Week, so go ahead and indulge in all the sweet treats.

Teddy Day (February 10)

There’s nothing quite as comforting as a cute stuffed bear, and on Teddy Day, you’ll be gifting your loved one a snuggle buddy that’s almost as good as you. These soft, cuddly gifts are a tangible way to show your love, offering warmth and affection with every hug.

Promise Day (February 11)

As the week continues, Promise Day is all about making meaningful commitments. Whether it’s vowing to be there through thick and thin or promising to make more time for each other, it’s a day that strengthens the bond between you and your significant other. Let those words of commitment roll off your tongue!

Hug Day (February 12)

Sometimes, a simple hug is all you need to feel deeply connected. Hug Day brings physical closeness and reassurance to your relationship, offering comfort, security, and maybe a little relief from all the pre-Valentine’s jitters. Hug it out — literally.

Kiss Day (February 13)

And then, the day before the big one. Kiss Day is the perfect lead-up to Valentine’s Day, offering couples the chance to seal their love with a kiss that says it all. Whether it’s a sweet peck or a passionate kiss, it’s the perfect way to express affection.

Valentine’s Day (February 14)

The grand finale. Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner, a grand romantic gesture, or just sharing a quiet moment together, Valentine’s Day is the ultimate celebration of love. It’s the day to exchange heartfelt messages, and thoughtful gifts, and savour every sweet moment with your partner.

What about singles?

Now not everyone is celebrating with a plus-one and if you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Week, don’t worry — we’ve got a whole survival plan to help you navigate.

Single people on Valentine's Day

Slap Day (February 15)

Feeling frustrated? It’s time to release some pent-up emotions. Whether it’s the overwhelming romance around you or the fact that your ex still keeps popping up on your timeline, Slap Day gives you the space to express frustration.

Kick Day (February 16)

On Kick Day, give the world a metaphorical kick in the behind. It’s the perfect time to let go of any lingering disappointment and take control of your own happiness, especially if you’ve just survived a less-than-perfect Valentine’s Day.

Perfume Day (February 17)

Smell good, feel good. Whether or not you’re in a relationship, Perfume Day is all about smelling like success (and self-love). Spritz on your favourite fragrance, and strut your stuff, confidence is always in season, especially if you're walking solo.

Flirt Day (February 18)

This day is all about putting yourself out there, so get ready to flash that charming smile! Whether you’re out at the coffee shop or sending a few playful texts, Flirt Day is for testing the waters and embracing the fun of a little harmless flirting.

Confession Day (February 19)

It’s time to let it all out. Confession Day is the moment to admit anything you’ve been hiding, whether it’s a secret crush or your undying love for pizza. Be honest with yourself — and if you’re feeling bold, share it with someone else.

Missing Day (February 20)

Yep, it happens. Sometimes you just need a little time to reflect and miss your ex. Maybe you’ve learned from the past, maybe you’re just feeling nostalgic. Either way, Missing Day is a chance to process emotions, but don’t let it keep you down for long.

Break-Up Day (February 21)

And here we are, the final chapter of Valentine’s Week. If you’re realizing that your partner is maybe not ‘The One,’ this day is for you. Sometimes, the best way forward is to let go and make room for something new. Remember, next year’s Valentine’s Day will be even better!

So, no matter where you stand this Valentine’s Week, whether it’s holding hands or holding a tub of ice cream, there’s plenty of love to go around!