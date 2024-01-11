Love’s new lingo: The 2024 edition

In modern dating, it’s not enough to find the perfect partner on a dating app. To master love in the world of virtual romance, you need to step up your game with the latest buzzwords and leave a lasting impression. Here are all the cool terms in the dating All the cool terms in the dating | Photos: Shutterstock

ZOMBIEING

It is the latest word to take over the internet. It means just what it sounds like, which is basically that a person who ghosted you makes a sudden an unperturbed reappearance. Of course, it could be after a few weeks, months or even years.

FIZZLING

Fizzling falls on the ‘ghosting’ spectrum but it could be held as a kinder form of ghosting — referring to when a person slowly and sneakily tries to disconnect and eventually become unresponsive.

ROACHING

This refers to a partner who starts to date a new person while secretly continuing to sleep with others. P. S. The ‘roacher’ might deny any accountability when confronted.

BENCHING

Ever been benched during a football game even though you are supposed to have made the team? Benching is when the person you’re supposed to be involved with or seeing keeps you waiting. They don’t want to be committed to you but don’t want you to be with someone else either.

BREADCRUMBING

Implying that you’re being fed breadcrumbs in terms of emotional involvement, this term has been part of the pop discourse for a while now. It’s just close enough to keep your hopes up.

CUSHIONING

If you’re at the receiving end of cushioning, you’re essentially being treated as a backup option as your romantic interest continues being in touch with many potential partners in case those negotiations fall through.

WOKEFISHING

A variant of catfishing, this term refers to pretending to be more aware, open-minded and politically correct in order to impress someone you’re interested in.

ORBITING

If your ex constantly views your Instagram Stories but doesn’t make the effort to communicate in real, it probably means you’re being orbited.

POCKETING

In ordinary circumstances, who would not like to be pocketed? But sadly, pocketing in modern dating lingo refers to hiding your relationship from family, friends and social media.

TEXTLATIONSHIP

It refers to a situation when two people who have a great connection online and are good with texting but it doesn’t translate into real-life chemistry.

GROUNDHOGGING

Often referred to as a mistake when a person keeps trying to date similarly ‘wrong’ people and yet expects different outcomes (Groundhog Day, anyone?)

ECLIPSING

When you adopt the interests and traits of someone you’re crushing on and pretend to like whatever they like, you’re eclipsing them.

SOBER DATING

When you meet a prospective partner over non-alcoholic drinks in order to avoid making decisions under the influence.

AFFORDATING

It is a budget-friendly approach to dating that involves activities that do not blow a hole in your wallet. Splitting is mandatory!