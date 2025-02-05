Adrenaline sports for Aries to deep waters for Pisces: Lucky destinations to travel to in 2025 for all the zodiac signs

Bucket lists and all are fine but have you ever felt called to a place? If you don't believe in taking signs from the Universe, this might just be your cue to. If you're confused about where you want to spend all that hard earned money to rest and recoup on vacation, we've got you covered with very specific directions and we have Psychic Saba, a professional clairvoyant with California Psychics to thank for that. Planning your big 2025 vacation? Let the cosmos guide you!

Aries

Given that this is the year of Mars (2025 adds up to the core number 9), Aries, already an air sign should ideally lean into their fiery side and take a shot at adrenaline pumping adventure sports. This could literally mean jumping off a plane, scuba diving or even something as simple as snorkeling. Push the boundaries.

Taurus

For Taurus, taking a vacation this year should ideally mean connecting with nature, whilst in the lap of luxury. Any location with lush greenery, deep blues and delectable food will serve them well. Time to partake in some food tourism this year then!

Gemini

The cosmos is quite literally calling out to Geminis as they are being guided to connect with the great beyond, but above. Constellation observing and star gazing as options will prove to be quite the gratifying trip for them.

Cancer

Cancers, emotion-driven as they are, are being asked to slow down and revel in the simple luxuries of a vineyard. Glasses upon glasses of wine with delicious bites of cheese, followed by a soul-stirring nap is what is being advised for them.

Leo

Leos are being called upon to tap into the thrills life has to offer and the cosmos is leading them down a rather specific path — Vegas! The lights, the sounds, the gamble and the luck of it all could prove to be one memorable trip you'll be revisiting in your mind for years to come.

Virgo

It's time for Virgos to put their military-grade planning skills for a culture-laden trip. You're being asked to really delve into the nitty-gritties of an exotic location and the call of the mundane wild is coming from Italy, nonetheless!

Libra

Libra and Venus go hand in hand and so the zodiac sign of scales is being asked to balance the without with the within by taking a lush trip to Tokyo. If there was ever a floral aesthetic that screamed Venus it'd definitely be cherry blossoms so that checks out!

Scorpio

Scorpios may be a water sign but they are super fiery and lead rather intense personal lives. They are being asked to then, lean into their water energy and visit an exotic beach location, to cool off and unwind as they deserve.

Sagittarius

Much like Aries, Sagittarius is being asked to channel their fiery energy into some well-meaning adrenaline-laden adventures. An additional tip is to skip the 'top travel destinations' tags and instead walk the path less taken. You've got the hint.

Capricorn

Shake things up Capricorn! And splurge on yourself with a happy heart because you deserve it. The cosmos has a very specific destination in mind for you and that is Greece. If you aren't feeling all too inclined to the blue and white paradise, any exotic tropical location will do the trick for you.

Aquarius

The great outdoors. That's what Aquarius needs to feel truly rejuvenated. An additional tip is to lean into your water energy and opt for a place which gives you a big fat dose of vitamin sea.

Pisces

Another very specific location on the list, Pisces too are being asked to draw themselves away from their complex emotions and surrendering them to the deep blue waters of Fiji. This vacation will leave you feeling lighter than no other.

Ready to be led by the call of the cosmos then?