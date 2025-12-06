Mahavir Prasad Dalmia Jan Seva Trust organises free eye check-up & cataract surgery camp in association with DMCH

The initiative received an overwhelming response, with around 480 patients availing comprehensive eye examinations, medicines and spectacles. Of them, at least 52 patients were identified for free cataract and corrective eye surgeries, which will be conducted at DMCH and fully funded by the Trust. All attendees were also counselled on proper eye care and encouraged to pledge for eye donation.

The initiative was held under the leadership of Dr Gurvinder Kaur, HOD, ophthalmology department, and the guidance of Dr Bishav Mohan, professor and head, cardiology, Hero DMC Heart Institute. The camp took place in the hall established in memory of the Trust’s founder, Padam Kumar Dalmia.

In a significant step towards making quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities, Mahavir Prasad Dalmia Jan Seva Trust, in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised a free eye check-up and cataract surgery camp at Nav Durga Mata Mandir, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana.

The success of the camp was further strengthened by the dedication of young volunteers — Samarthya Bindlish, Ananya Chowdhery, Advay Chowdhery, Shanaya Juneja and Viraj Dalmia. These volunteers played a pivotal role in fundraising, assisting doctors, registering patients and ensuring smooth on-ground coordination. Their efforts reflected an inspiring spirit of service and youth leadership.

Under the able leadership of Tripta Dalmia, co-founder of the Trust, the students have consistently organised impactful health camps and relief initiatives across Mehndipur, Dausa and nearby areas. In February 2021, a free artificial limb replacement and hearing aid camp benefited over 100 patients with hearing aids and 70 patients with artificial limbs. During the Covid-19 outbreak, the students arranged the free distribution of ration, clothing, masks and medicines across the city. In March 2023, an eye camp in Mehndipur Dosa village provided free check-ups and spectacles to 550 people, while 130 individuals — including two children — underwent free cataract surgery. Most recently, in February 2024, an artificial limb replacement camp was held in Ludhiana in association with Bharat Vikas Parishad, providing free limbs to 28 patients.

These sustained initiatives highlight the Trust’s and students’ ongoing commitment to community welfare and improving healthcare access for underprivileged populations.

Speaking at the camp, representatives of the Mahavir Prasad Dalmia Jan Seva Trust expressed their gratitude to DMCH’s medical team for their expert support and reaffirmed their mission to continue organising similar outreach programmes.

The Trust aims to expand its healthcare initiatives by hosting regular camps focusing on eye care, women’s health, artificial limb replacement and general medical awareness — ensuring timely and affordable medical assistance for all.

This camp stands as a model of public–private collaboration in healthcare, demonstrating how collective efforts can bring meaningful change to the lives of those who need it most.

