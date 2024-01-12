Makar Sakranti: Sidhu Moosewala, 500-cr club kites soar high

All set for some patangbaazi on Makar Sankranti (Jan 14)? In preparation for fun aerial battles in the skies, the city's old markets are already prepared for the fest with kites in myriad shapes and designs. Here’s what we spotted on a walk down Mumbai’s famed Patang Galli, where Bollywood’s in big demand — as is evident from kites themed after the ₹500-crore movie club! Sidhu Moosewala and Pathaan kites in vogue

‘Sidhu kites sold in lakhs’

With the Hindi film industry fresh off a bumper year in terms of box-office business, it’s only natural to see kites featuring pictures of Bollywood stars. “Salman and SRK are the most popular kite faces, with many kids asking for ‘Bhai ke kites’,” shares shopkeeper Mohammed Malik. Over the past two years, the late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala has also grown in popularity. “Sidhu Moosewala kites are sold in lakhs; we get regular walk-ins asking for Sidhu kites,” he adds.

Kites with cartoon figures as well as those with pictures of animals and birds, are a major draw, too, at the market. Kites fashioned as umbrellas and parachutes are also popular, with many buyers picking up a whole kawdi (stack of 20) at a time! In addition to kites made of paper and foil — that are easier to fly and are said to be in better sync with finger movement — fabric kites, which can also be flown to a certain degree, have also shot up the buzz.

Cotton manjha FTW

With the hazardous glass-coated manjha banned in the city, kite shops have switched to selling a cotton-thread variant. “We have the 30 number manjha now that comes from Bareilly, UP, and it’s safer and lighter. There are different kinds based on colours: Bayda Barik (white), Kala Barik (black), Lal Barik (red) and Badami (brown).”

Business dwindling

“Kids today are glued to their phones; they hardly have time for outdoor activities and games. That’s also why our business is down by 60%,” shares Abdul Rehman Khan, who runs one of the oldest kite shops here. “There are more towers coming up with flying not allowed on them as well as a lack of open spaces, which add to the slump,” he adds. “After a few years, we may see kites in museums... Aur bachche mobile pe patang udaayenge’.” Mohammed Malik Ansari, another shop owner, sums it up.