2025's first Mercury Retrograde ends today: THESE zodiac signs are the Universe's favourites moving forward!

Congratulations for officially having made it through 2025's first Mercury retrograde! Now of all the planets following their backspin and direct trajectories, Mercury's is easily the most notorious. Now add to that the fact that this backspin in particular happened right in the middle of the still-ongoing Venus retrograde (now thankfully on its final lap!), only made the trials, tribulations and misunderstandings that are part and parcel of a Mercury retrograde that much more intense. Well, starting today (but especially after Saturday this week when Venus will go direct), you will literally be able to feel the clouds lift off your psyche. Now while Mercury going direct always brings a period of good luck with it, some zodiac signs, will walk away from this luckier than others. As always, don't forget to check for you Sun, Moon, rising and Venus signs! The first Mercury retrograde of 2025 ends today: THESE zodiac signs set to chance upon luck(Photo: Parade)

Gemini

Satisfaction — that's going to be the theme for a bit, moving forward for Geminis, as per a Your Tango report by astrologist Ruby Miranda. Mercury going direct is going to make Geminis the catalyst and enablers in their own lives. The cosmic gift may not be as seamless as what they want falling in your lap, but once they take matters into their own hands, they're going to be assured a 99.99 percent success rate! Geminis are being asked to utilise this time very efficiently.

Leo

This Mercury retrograde has slowed the Leo community down. Now while their laser sharp focus and commitment to routine hardly wavers, things may have appeared to be a little complacent...from their end. Starting today though, they can fully expect to magically have their mojo back! Things may seem a little dull still up till this weekend, but they will definitely feel the transitory phase of the retrogrades lifting, and with it their will to stay in bed all day, be it literal or metaphorical.

Aquarius

This Mercury retrograde is leaving Aquarians with an epiphany or two about their own potential. Yes the heavy energies were of course standing in their way and slowing things down. But this still doesn't take away accountability on their end, to make their dreams happen or take that leap towards their dream life. Today onwards, they should be able to start seeing their potential for what it actually is — infinite, and then planning out their steps to monetise it. It's now or never Aquarius!

Pisces

For all the lethargy, random bouts of sadness and possible heartbreak situations they've been dealing with, as Mercury goes direct today, they can hope to *snap* right out of it! The water sign is being asked to settle into the positivity this week, letting their body and mind relax from all the pressure of the last few weeks before they dive head first into all that's ahead.

Oh, happy days!