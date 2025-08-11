Mercury retrograde is ending TODAY: The 5 zodiac signs that will finally be catching a break

In the matter of a few hours, we will once again be free from the inescapable cosmic chaos that entails a Mercury retrograde spell. The last 3 weeks have been spent in internalising all the miscommunication and misunderstandings that are routine with the grand planet's backspin. Almost all zodiac signs will feel more inclined to actually work out a few bigger decisions in their heads and approach situations in a manner that feels more self-appropriate. Pace will replace the panic, even as we maneuver some of the post-shadow debris that might occur. The end of Mercury Retrograde is bringing relief to THESE zodiac signs, starting today

Now while all the zodiac signs are bound to feel the lifting of this veil in some way or the other, some in particular will really be letting out that sigh of relief and resoundingly at that. Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim shares if you're on the list.

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An ex-situationship or someone they ambiguously felt hard for has kept Aries up at night for the last 3 weeks. In some cases there was an event triggering this and in others, it was a random manifestation of memories. Either way, a shot of steely clarity is set to brig relief in a jiffy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If home, family (and even roommates) have felt like a sore spot over the past few weeks, Taurus can expect a wave of relieving acceptance to wash over them — an experience that will be a gallon times more gratifying than it sounds.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos should get ready to embrace the new as they emerge out of what was essentially a three-week period of isolation, even if not in its literal sense. New projects, new conversations and most importantly new people are on the docket for the coming weeks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios may be on the precipice of making some breakthrough with their parents. If not, bigger career decisions are definitely on the horizon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This air sign can bid goodbye to the tornado-like atmosphere which may have plagued their relationship sector for the past few weeks. Alignment and a sense of sync with their partner is on the cards as the clouds lift.

Ready for that long-due sigh of relief?