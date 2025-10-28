My baby and I’ve won this medal together: Viral 7-months-pregnant Delhi Police constable and weightlifter Sonika Yadav

Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav stepped onto the stage at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh on October 17 and lifted a combined total of 145 kg to clinch the bronze medal. What made her victory extraordinary was the fact that the 30-year-old was actually seven months pregnant. Sonika Yadav (pictured with her son) post her bronze medal win.

For Sonika, the moment, which came after a period of doubt, felt like destiny. “It was not just a regular lift. I was preparing for the tournament, and when I found out about my pregnancy in May, I was like, ‘Could I still do it?’ But then I felt this was destined to be. I got back into the gym, started lifting and training again, but with evolved techniques and a proper belt. I ended up competing in the 84+ kg category, since I couldn’t compete anymore in my 69 kg category, and won this bronze,” Sonika shares.

But she is quick to point out that her passion was always backed by precaution: “I would never put my baby in any sort of threat. I had just one thought in my head, ‘Yes, I am ready to play, par mera bacchaa tayyar hai ki nahi?’ Only when my gynecologist told me, ‘you and your baby are both healthy to compete,’ did I take part.”

What drives Sonika isn’t just the medals, but the message. “It was never about winning for me, but about inspiring other women... sometimes, we see pregnancy as a sickness, but it’s a beautiful journey that can be enjoyed more if one’s body is healthy and fit,” she ends.