Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    My baby and I’ve won this medal together: Viral 7-months-pregnant Delhi Police constable and weightlifter Sonika Yadav

    Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav, seven months pregnant, lifted a total of 145 kg to win bronze at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26.

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 10:24 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav stepped onto the stage at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh on October 17 and lifted a combined total of 145 kg to clinch the bronze medal. What made her victory extraordinary was the fact that the 30-year-old was actually seven months pregnant.

    Sonika Yadav (pictured with her son) post her bronze medal win.
    Sonika Yadav (pictured with her son) post her bronze medal win.

    For Sonika, the moment, which came after a period of doubt, felt like destiny. “It was not just a regular lift. I was preparing for the tournament, and when I found out about my pregnancy in May, I was like, ‘Could I still do it?’ But then I felt this was destined to be. I got back into the gym, started lifting and training again, but with evolved techniques and a proper belt. I ended up competing in the 84+ kg category, since I couldn’t compete anymore in my 69 kg category, and won this bronze,” Sonika shares.

    But she is quick to point out that her passion was always backed by precaution: “I would never put my baby in any sort of threat. I had just one thought in my head, ‘Yes, I am ready to play, par mera bacchaa tayyar hai ki nahi?’ Only when my gynecologist told me, ‘you and your baby are both healthy to compete,’ did I take part.”

    What drives Sonika isn’t just the medals, but the message. “It was never about winning for me, but about inspiring other women... sometimes, we see pregnancy as a sickness, but it’s a beautiful journey that can be enjoyed more if one’s body is healthy and fit,” she ends.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/My Baby And I’ve Won This Medal Together: Viral 7-months-pregnant Delhi Police Constable And Weightlifter Sonika Yadav
    News/Htcity/My Baby And I’ve Won This Medal Together: Viral 7-months-pregnant Delhi Police Constable And Weightlifter Sonika Yadav
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes