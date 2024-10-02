Navratri special | Chefs in Lucknow add modern twist for fasting delights

The upcoming Navratri period is more about prayers and fasting. And, to prepare delicacies for the period, the most important element is preparing food with permissible ingredients. Traditionally, several dishes are prepared in our homes, but chefs and food lovers are innovating with ingredients to prepare delectable delights. Dhahi Kabab prepared by Chef Nittin, Pack N Chew Restaurant

We talked to chefs and individuals about their creations which are being welcomed with open arms by food lovers and those fasting during this period.

Baking delights

Kuttu Potato Tart, Paneer Tart and Coconut Tarts at Danbro by Mr Brown

For those fasting, bakers too are dishing out delicacies which can be relished during this period.

“Last Navratri, we launched our range and looking at the response to our tarts and cookies, we have upgraded them this time. We have Kuttu Potato Tart, Paneer Tart and Coconut Tarts. We have added premium nuts to make it richer and filling. This time we have introduced Paneer Makhani Tart too. The base of the tart is made of buckwheat and as they are exclusive products people have lapped them up,” says Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Creating magic

Chef Nittin initially introduced the traditional menu at his Pack N Chew restaurant and later added Fusion Fasting options.

“Based on grandma’s and ma’s recipe and cooked with the same emotion and love we started with thali with simple Lauki Jhol, Paneer Tamatar, Aloo Peanuts, Arbi, Kuttu Poori and other traditional items. Adding a twist to the tale, we then introduced Chilly Paneer, Kung Pao Paneer, Potato Wedges, Honey Chilli Potatoes, Potato Dynamites and Vegetable Sizzler. This year we are adding Lotus Stem Salad, Lotus Stem Tikka, Lotus Stem Honey Chilly and Dahi Kabab to the menu,” says the chef. Not just those fasting but others too wait for this period to savour the fusion options

Dahi Kabab Phalhari

By Chef Nittin, Pack N Chew Restaurant

Ingredients

200 gm hung curd

25 gm powdered sugar

Sendha namak to taste

5 gm chopped coriander

10 gm chopped ginger

5 gm chopped green chilli

2 gm bhuna Jeera powder

35 gm kuttu / singhada aata

Ghee for frying

Method

Use overnight hung curd.

Add chopped ginger, green chillies, coriander, powdered sugar and salt to the curd.

Add 25 gm kuttu / singhada atta to the mix.

Make equal size tikkis of the mix by applying little dry kuttu / singhada flour to the palms to help in binding and not sticking.

Shallow fry with ghee till brown.

Enjoy with Phalhari green chutney

Superfood Salad

Super Food Salad by Chef Sachin Khatwani, MasterChef India-7, top 7 finalist

By Chef Sachin Khatwani, MasterChef India-7, top 7

I’ve created this special Navratri superfood salad with an orange vinaigrette for those who love to fast but prefer to avoid fried foods. It’s packed with energy and bursting with flavours! Perfect for keeping you refreshed and satisfied during the fast.

Ingredients:

Fox nuts, assorted dried berries, apple, green mango, orange flesh and (juice for dressing), carrot, honey, black salt, almonds, lemon juice and zest, roasted cumin powder and oil.

Bombay Sabudana Khichdi

Bombay Sabudana Khichdi by Chef Shanawaz Qureshi, Consultant, Umrao Jaan Restaurant & Cafe

By Chef Shanawaz Qureshi, Consultant, Umrao Jaan Restaurant & Cafe

Ingredients:

Sabudana 100 gm

Boiled Potato 60 gm

Fried Peanut 40 gm

Curry leaves 5-6 Leaves

Green Chilly chopped

Rock Salt according to taste

Desi Ghee 2 table spoon

Whole Jeera 5 gm

Method:

Put desi in the pan till it gets warm, add whole jeera and chopped green chilly.

Put boiled potato cube.

Add raw fried peanut, curry leaves, rock salt and finally add sabudana.

And stir it till 5 minutes till it’s water get soaked.