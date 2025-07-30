No Instagram, no YouTube: Australia announces social media ban for kids under 16 and the internet has mixed feelings

In a world-first move, the Australian government has announced a sweeping social media ban for children under 16, and YouTube is now on the list. “YouTube is not social media,” claimed the platform in a statement earlier this week. But Australia isn’t buying it. After weeks of pushback from tech giants like Meta and Snapchat, who claim that YouTube functions similarly to their own platforms with algorithmic feeds, interactive tools, and comment sections, YouTube joins a growing list of popular social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, Snapchat) which have all been banned for users under 16, beginning December. Australia announces social media ban for kids under 16

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also released a statement saying, “Protecting kids online means taking on some tough problems, so we’re banning social media accounts for under-16s. The way these platforms are built can harm children while they’re still finding their own way.” He also mentioned the names of three young teens who had lost their lives in social media-related incidents: Ollie, Liv and Tilly.

Everything to know

The ban, set to roll out later this year, requires tech companies to deactivate existing underage accounts, prevent new ones from being created, and fix any workarounds or risk fines of up to A$50 million (US$32.5 million). Teenagers will still be able to view YouTube content, but they won’t be able to interact, comment, or post without an account. Online gaming, messaging apps, education, and health-related tools are exempted from the legislation, as officials say they carry “fewer social media harms.”

Globally, the move is gaining traction. Norway has already announced a similar restriction, and the UK says it’s “strongly considering” following suit.

But the internet? It’s not impressed.

“Ah yes do more to void parents of taking responsibility for what their children see and are influenced by…” one person posted on X, reflecting the growing concern that governments are overstepping. Another fumed, “This makes me mad... how is the most kid-friendly platform being banned? First UK, now Australia? Why are leaders more worried about what we learn online rather than making the country bearable?” Someone else raged, “What in the actual f*ck is going on in Western governments atm.”

Other reactions focused on overreach: “Yes, the biggest problem in Australia is under-16s watching game streams on YouTube.” One more read, “Governments should not mess with teenagers or children. Parents are responsible about what kind of content they watch.” Another claimed, “It's sad to see that Australia is joining the censorship bandwagon too.”

One thing’s for sure — this isn’t just about Australia anymore. This is a global referendum on who controls kids' access to the digital world: parents, platforms, or governments. What do you think about this?