November kickstarts with a New Moon in Scorpio: Here's what it brings for your zodiac sign before 2024 concludes

For the cosmically aligned lot out there, energetic prep for 2025 has commenced. The last stretch of the year, is actually a magnificent time for some intense intention setting, to start the process of letting go of all the good, the bad and the in-betweens that the current year has presented, and open yourself up to the endless possibilities the upcoming year could potentially hold. New Moons in this regard, are a very potent time to introspect and set your sights on the things you want to achieve and the manifestations you want to make. And don't hold back, the zodiac sign of Scorpio is known for its intensity, so harness the power of your intentions to script your future. As far as the big three (Sun, Moon, rising) in your zodiac signs are concerned, here's what you can expect. November kickstarts with the New Moon in Scorpio: Here's what it means for your zodiac sign(Photo: X/DeepDiverQ)

Fixed signs

For Taurus, the New Moon in Scorpio is encouraging them to move beyond the superficial, taking a look at relationships with a more holistic long term gaze. In the same breath, the mantra for Leos is to declutter. Definitely mentally, but also literally from your homes — out with the old so that you can create space for the new.

For Scorpios on the other hand, this New Moon in your sign is all about taking stock of everything you have achieved and weathered yourself through, as opposed to everything that slipped out of your hands. This is the energy you should want to take into the year ahead. For Aquarians, this month is quite seminal, what with Pluto stationing itself in the sign for a straight 2 decades, starting November 19. The first impact you may feel of this could be in your career, so be open to sudden (and eventually fortunate) change in that sector.

Cardinal signs

For Aries, this New Moon comes as a big sign that simply wanting to change, will only go so far. Intention absolutely needs to be supplemented with action, ergo, take your shadow work rituals seriously. For Cancers on the other hand, intense romance is on the horizon. Single or committed, those with a significant Cancer placement can definitely anticipate being bitten by the love bug.

For Libras, the New Moon asks you two bifurcate your attention to focus on health as well as finances as you balance out your hustle with some much needed rest. As for Capricorns, go all out on networking this month! The advice is to be intentional in terms of who you chose to spend time with, professionally as well as personally, but also not forgetting to have fun and live in the moment.

Mutable signs

For Geminis, even if things have felt like they have been working themselves out for you, this is the time to reclaim your agency, for both the good and the bad. Anticipate an unexpected outward surge in your routine. For Virgos, this is the time to assert what it is you want in relationships. However, this clarity will only come when you thoroughly introspect on how your very specific set of expectations, came to be.

For Sagittarians, the advice is to collapse inwards. Things may have appeared hard for the past few months so this is your time to cut yourself some slack and catch a breath. For Pisces, the New Moon comes as a reminder that you can only grow when you let go. Understand what is no longer serving you so that you can make place for what is meant to be yours.

What will you be setting your intentions on this New Moon?